^

Sports

HOKA Trilogy Run Asia kicks off 1st of 19 races on April 7

Philstar.com
April 2, 2024 | 4:00pm
HOKA Trilogy Run Asia kicks off 1st of 19 races on April 7
From left: Ronald Molit, Sharon Salvacion and Kamille Atienza discuss the forthcoming HOKA Trilogy Run Asia.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – The HOKA Trilogy Run Asia is putting its best foot forward as it launches its massive 2024 series on April 7 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

A total of 19 races, including the National Finals in December, will be on tap this year. It is open to all runners, from beginners to the elite level, and those in the various age groups.

Runrio event manager Kamille Atienza presented the details of the event in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

She mentioned upcoming legs in Cebu, Baguio, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao and Cagayan de Oro leading to the National Finals in Pasay City.  For the initial leg, they expect over 8,000 runners to participate.

“Before, we only held races in Manila but we are now planning to expand with runs in Clark, Bicol and Palawan, and for 2025 we also plan to expand as far as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia,” said Atienza.

Also gracing the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, MILO, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines, were triathlon coach Ronald Molit and HOKA marketing manager Sharon Salvacion.

Atienza described the event as a “progressive race” in that the distance gets longer as the series moves on. In the first leg, there will races in 5K, 10K and 16K before it moves up to 5K, 10K and 21K then 5K, 10K and 32K all the way the National Finals with 5K, 10K and 42K.

“Every succeeding leg pataas ng pataas ang distance. We want the runners to go farther and HOKA wants to be part of that journey,” said Salvacion.

vuukle comment

RACE

RUN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers tangle with Scorpions

Archers tangle with Scorpions

16 hours ago
The PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup returns from a two-break with a clash between collegiate champions EcoOil-La Salle and...
Sports
fbtw
PBA&rsquo;s explosive sixth men

PBA’s explosive sixth men

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
In the PBA Philippine Cup, there are 11 players averaging in double figure points without starting a single contest.
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee remains Gilas&rsquo; lead guy, Boatwright is backup

Brownlee remains Gilas’ lead guy, Boatwright is backup

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
In search of additional ammo, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is turning to the talented import who helped San Miguel Beer...
Sports
fbtw
Land of Rising Sun dear to Jerusalem

Land of Rising Sun dear to Jerusalem

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
For the second time in his career, Melvin Jerusalem is bringing home a major boxing title after a trip to his favorite hunting...
Sports
fbtw
Spirited clash in Caliraya looms

Spirited clash in Caliraya looms

16 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour gears up for another spirited clash as it heads to the scenic Caliraya Springs Golf Club for the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Swimmer Joseph Schooling, Singapore's only Olympic champion, retires

Swimmer Joseph Schooling, Singapore's only Olympic champion, retires

5 hours ago
Joseph Schooling, who famously beat his idol Michael Phelps in Rio to become Singapore's first and only Olympic champion,...
Sports
fbtw
Ranking surge boosts Malixi's Augusta debut

Ranking surge boosts Malixi's Augusta debut

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Rianne Malixi’s much-anticipated debut in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur unfolding Wednesday, April 3, in...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines cops silver in Women's Asia & Oceania ice hockey tilt

Philippines cops silver in Women's Asia & Oceania ice hockey tilt

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Philippine women’s ice hockey team fell a victory short of clinching the gold medal in their first tournament back,...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo standout Joson heads to Australia's NBL1

Ateneo standout Joson heads to Australia's NBL1

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Another Filipina is set to play Down Under as Ateneo alumni Jhazmin Joson announced her signing with the Goldfields Giants...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with