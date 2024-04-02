HOKA Trilogy Run Asia kicks off 1st of 19 races on April 7

MANILA, Philippines – The HOKA Trilogy Run Asia is putting its best foot forward as it launches its massive 2024 series on April 7 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex.

A total of 19 races, including the National Finals in December, will be on tap this year. It is open to all runners, from beginners to the elite level, and those in the various age groups.

Runrio event manager Kamille Atienza presented the details of the event in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

She mentioned upcoming legs in Cebu, Baguio, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao and Cagayan de Oro leading to the National Finals in Pasay City. For the initial leg, they expect over 8,000 runners to participate.

“Before, we only held races in Manila but we are now planning to expand with runs in Clark, Bicol and Palawan, and for 2025 we also plan to expand as far as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia,” said Atienza.

Also gracing the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, MILO, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines, were triathlon coach Ronald Molit and HOKA marketing manager Sharon Salvacion.

Atienza described the event as a “progressive race” in that the distance gets longer as the series moves on. In the first leg, there will races in 5K, 10K and 16K before it moves up to 5K, 10K and 21K then 5K, 10K and 32K all the way the National Finals with 5K, 10K and 42K.

“Every succeeding leg pataas ng pataas ang distance. We want the runners to go farther and HOKA wants to be part of that journey,” said Salvacion.