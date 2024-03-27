Villareal Football Academy opens in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Football is a sport I truly believe Filipinos can excel in internationally — we just need proper infrastructure.

This is a legitimate shot in the arm for Philippine football.

Through the Villarreal Academy international expansion project, Villarreal CF opens the club’s first-ever official partner academy in the Philippines, which goes by the name of Villarreal Philippines Academy. Based in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 25 kilometers south of Manila, the academy will kick off events with an ID camp in April, with a Villarreal CF coach in attendance to help select players for their teams, followed by summer tournaments at Villarreal CF in Spain in June.

Villarreal Philippines Academy will provide unrivalled opportunities for football players all over the Philippines by working hand in hand with Villarreal CF to implement the Yellows’ innovative methodology for the development of its players and coaches. Selected players from Villarreal Philippines Academy will have the chance to visit Villarreal CF in Spain to take part in the club’s programs, such as the Player Training Week and Team Playing Experience, in which they train with or play against Villarreal’s youth teams.

Villarreal Club de Fútbol is a top football club competing in Spain’s Laliga EA Sports. Notably, Villarreal CF won the UEFA Europa League in 2021 and famously reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in 2006 and 2022.

Villarreal Philippines Academy director Eumir Siao, has a clear mission for the academy and is excited to work with Villarreal CF to improve the level of football in the Philippines: “With our vision to elevate the level of youth football in the Philippines, it was a no-brainer for us to partner with Villarreal CF as we believe they can give us a head start to achieve this. One thing we love about Villarreal CF is the club’s family and community-based values and this is exactly what we’re looking to bring to the Philippines. We are just an island and we want to develop football in our nation, and I think it’s a perfect marriage between a successful club and a country needing to elevate our level of football.”

Joint Villarreal Philippines Academy director Neth Siao, believes this partnership will create a new pathway for Filipino players: “Villarreal Philippines Academy will provide great opportunities for both players and coaches alike in the Philippines, as they train under one of the top youth football programmes in the world. To experience the methodology of training that the first team players undergo at Villarreal CF is very valuable. We believe that Villarreal Philippines will open doors to aspiring Filipino youth. The right set of circumstances will greatly impact the Filipino community, how they train, see and view football, and ultimately how they play the game.”

“Inclusivity is key for us. We’re very excited to bring Villarreal CF to the Philippines, not only bringing their football but also the culture and the values that are needed to be able to thrive as an athlete and to be a good person, holistically. We want everyone in the Philippines to get involved and join us for this exciting new venture,” Mr. Siao concludes.

In addition to the newly founded Villarreal Philippines Academy, Villarreal CF already has a number of academies in Asia- Pacific; located in Malaysia, South Korea and Australia, as well as many more around the world, through the club’s Villarreal Academy international expansion project.

For more information on Villarreal Philippines Academy, please visit their official website at: www.villarrealphilippines.com.