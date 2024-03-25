Rombawa, Diaz triumph in Escudero juniors netfest

Jana Diaz (second from left) and Aljhon Rombawa hold their trophies as they pose with (from left) Aera Tennis Club’s Neil Calaca and Ares Escudero during awards rites.

MANILA, Philippines – Aljhon Rombawa proved to be an unstoppable force at home, claiming two titles in the boys’ category, while Bacoor, Cavite’s Jana Diaz dominated the girls’ division in the Don Arsenio Escudero Sr. National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Aera Tennis Club in San Pablo City over the weekend.

Rombawa fashioned out contrasting wins in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop, out-steadying Rafa Monte de Ramos, 4-6, 6-4, 12-10, in the 14-and-U finals, and overwhelming last week’s two-division winner, France Dilao, 6-3, 6-1, to top the premier class.

Diaz, hailing from Bacoor, Cavite, also delivered an outstanding performance, drubbing Joy Ansay, 6-1, 6-1, in the 16-and-U finals, and crushing doubles partner Chloe Mercado, 6-3, 6-1, for the 18-and-U trophy as she shared the MVP honors with Rombawa in the tournament aimed at discovering and nurturing talents from across the countryside.

The circuit will resume on April 4-8 for the Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. Cup, a Group I event at the Olongapo Tennis Club. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Other winners in the event, part of the nationwide circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro and sanctioned by Philta, PPS NTC and the UTR and supported by Slazenger, were Ariel Cabaral from Bais City, QCs’ Marcus Go, Ave Maria Policarpio from Muntinlupa, Ella Paglalunan, from Gen. Trias, Cavite, and Raven Licayan, also from Gen. Trias.

Cabaral routed France Dilao, 6-3, 6-1, for the boys’ 18-and-U championship; Go routed sibling Mattias Go, 6-0, 6-2, in the boys’ 12-and-U finals; Policarpio foiled Paglalunan, 6-3, 6-3, for the girls’ 14-and-U crown; Paglalunan upended Lilith Rufino, 6-2, 6-3, in the girls’ 12-and-U finals; and Licayan held off Jacob Dizon, 5-3, 4-2, to claim the 10-and-U unisex trophy.

In doubles matches, the Diaz-Mercado pair smothered the Rocel Ravino-Cristella Llamera tandem, 8-0; while Rombawa and Jeff Jimenez clobbered Ariel Cabaral and Al Licayan, 8-2, for the 18-and-U title.

Ave Maria Policarpio and Stella Maris Policarpio pocketed the girls’ 14-and-U crown with an 8-4 victory over Dania Bulanadi and Vania Parawan, while Nicholas Andal and de Ramos won the boys’ plum with an 8-1 romp over Jan Cuenza and Bien Tulop.

Licayan and Terrence Batallones bagged the 10-and-U unisex crown with an 8-6 victory over Dizon and Maximus Calingasan.