Korda triumphs in sudden death anew; Saso, Pagdanganan waver

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 1:04pm
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan

MANILA, Philippines – A seven-week hiatus hardly affected Nelly Korda’s game. Even the manner by which she nailed her second championship in as many starts this year didn’t change, securing the FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship crown via sudden death against fellow American Ryann O’Toole in California Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Korda bogeyed the last two holes in regulation to settle for a 69 at the par-71 Palos Verdes Estates course but drilled in a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to edge out O’Toole, who forced a tie at 275 with a 66 spiked by birdies on Nos. 16 and 17.

“I’m aging myself really quickly out here,” said Korda after her victory that likewise thrust her back to the world No. 1 rankings.

O’Toole missed her birdie bid from 15 feet.

Korda’s victory mirrored her triumph in the Drive On Championship, also in Florida last January after dropping four shots in a three-hole stretch from No. 14 but closed out with an eagle-birdie finish then defeated Lydia Ko in a playoff.

The 25-year-old ace opted to skip the Asian swing of the LPGA Tour and faced some initial rustiness, starting out with a modest 72. But back-to-back 67s propelled her back into contention and she took control late in the final round with a four-under card after an eagle on the par-5 No. 15.

But her late-round struggles, coupled with O’Toole’s strong finish set the stage for a playoff.

O’Toole hit a 7-iron from the right rough landed 15 feet from the cup but her birdie attempt narrowly missed, while Korda’s 8-iron approach left her with a 12-foot birdie putt, which she confidently sank to claim her 10th career victory.

Yuka Saso, meanwhile, failed to sustain a third round 69 as she struggled with five bogeys against three birdies, closing out with a 75 and dropping to joint 27th with 283.

ICTSI stablemate Bianca Pagdanganan also faced difficulties, limping with a 78 to end up at tied 55th with 290.

