^

Sports

Sibol exec wants improved conditions for women in esports

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 8:12am
Sibol exec wants improved conditions for women in esports
Women athletes of Sibol who have won a gold medal in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and a silver medal in League of Legends: WIld Rift
Sibol

MANILA, Philippines – Esports has once been dubbed as a male-dominant industry, both in competitions and within top positions in different related organizations. Recent years have seen a shift in the role of women in the industry but like in traditional sports, the change is considered minimal, and more could be done.

In the Philippines, women in esports have been seeing some spotlight, with the Women's Invitational for Mobile Legends Bang Bang and for the women esports events for the Southeast Asian Games. The women athletes under the country's national esports team, Sibol, have earned gold and silver medals for the country.

But more could be done to promote women participation, in an event where most women are scared to participate due to fear of judgement and backlash from a mostly male audience.

Speaking to Philstar.com during the Equal Play forum, a discussion on the progress of Filipina athletes, Sibol general manager, Jab Escutin agreed with what panelists said: more can be done for women in sports, particularly esports.

"There should be a culture shift in terms of generally how women are treated in sports. In esports, I'm hoping we have a better situation than most sports because there is no physical aspect. There's still a lot of work to be done," said Escutin.

With this year's esports tournament also having women participation, the coming Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's Invitational during the Esports World Cup and nd the women's events for the International Esports Federations' World Esports Championship, Escutin believes this year has a lot of big opportunities for women in esports.

"We are in the right direction in showcasing the talent of women in sport, particularly esports. One of my biggest motivations is that I have a daughter and I want to create a space for her. When she grows up, if she decides to go into sports or esports, I want her to live in a society wherein women in sports is the norm. If you get an achievement, you are celebrated because of the skill and anything else is secondary. I want that for her and for all young girls who dream of being athletes," he added.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Canino is Olympiad bound

Canino is Olympiad bound

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
It was sealed by an 83-move draw with Woman FIDE Master Cherry Ann Mejia of a Sicilian in the 10th and penultimate round of...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs snap Tigresses&rsquo; unbeaten run

Lady Bulldogs snap Tigresses’ unbeaten run

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
National U took revenge and dealt Santo Tomas its first scar, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20, in the UAAP women’s volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
2024 all stars: A stalemate

2024 all stars: A stalemate

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
They promised a high-intensity, competitive PBA All Star Game.
Sports
fbtw
Perfect practice for Paris

Perfect practice for Paris

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
It played out like a script. Olympic qualifier Eumir Marcial treated a cheering hometown crowd to a spectacular knockout win...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bullpups sweep way to glory

Lady Bullpups sweep way to glory

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Local bet National U-Nazareth School survived the 51-point eruption of Naomi Panganiban for the fancied Fil-Am Nation Select...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sainz, Leclerc score 1-2 finish for Ferrari

Sainz, Leclerc score 1-2 finish for Ferrari

9 hours ago
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz surged to victory at the Australian Grand Prix Sunday to snap Red Bull’s winning start...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka exits Miami; Swiatek, Osaka win

Sabalenka exits Miami; Swiatek, Osaka win

9 hours ago
A traumatic week for world number two Aryna Sabalenka came to an end with a third round, three set loss in the Miami Open...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Nation Select dethrones Adamson to rule NBTC Division 1 cagefest

Fil-Nation Select dethrones Adamson to rule NBTC Division 1 cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Fil-Nation Select USA has done it.
Sports
fbtw
PBA All-Stars settle for draw

PBA All-Stars settle for draw

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The 2024 PBA All-Star ended in a draw as Team Mark came from behind against Team Japeth, 140-140, Sunday night at the University...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with