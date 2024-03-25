Sibol exec wants improved conditions for women in esports

MANILA, Philippines – Esports has once been dubbed as a male-dominant industry, both in competitions and within top positions in different related organizations. Recent years have seen a shift in the role of women in the industry but like in traditional sports, the change is considered minimal, and more could be done.

In the Philippines, women in esports have been seeing some spotlight, with the Women's Invitational for Mobile Legends Bang Bang and for the women esports events for the Southeast Asian Games. The women athletes under the country's national esports team, Sibol, have earned gold and silver medals for the country.

But more could be done to promote women participation, in an event where most women are scared to participate due to fear of judgement and backlash from a mostly male audience.

Speaking to Philstar.com during the Equal Play forum, a discussion on the progress of Filipina athletes, Sibol general manager, Jab Escutin agreed with what panelists said: more can be done for women in sports, particularly esports.

"There should be a culture shift in terms of generally how women are treated in sports. In esports, I'm hoping we have a better situation than most sports because there is no physical aspect. There's still a lot of work to be done," said Escutin.

With this year's esports tournament also having women participation, the coming Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's Invitational during the Esports World Cup and nd the women's events for the International Esports Federations' World Esports Championship, Escutin believes this year has a lot of big opportunities for women in esports.

"We are in the right direction in showcasing the talent of women in sport, particularly esports. One of my biggest motivations is that I have a daughter and I want to create a space for her. When she grows up, if she decides to go into sports or esports, I want her to live in a society wherein women in sports is the norm. If you get an achievement, you are celebrated because of the skill and anything else is secondary. I want that for her and for all young girls who dream of being athletes," he added.