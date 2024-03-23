Greats best Stalwarts anew in PBA All-Star Blitz showcase

Team Greats' Justin Arana (with ball) was named the Blitz Game's MVP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Greats held true to their name.

Team Greats went back-to-back against Team Stalwarts, 142-133, in a highly entertaining Blitz game Saturday night at the University of St. La Salle Gymnasium in Bacolod.

Justin Araña was named Most Valuable Player of the rookie-sophomore-junior contest, finishing with 36 points and eight rebounds.

The game was close through three quarters, with Team Greats leading by just three, 109-106, heading into the fourth quarter.

When the fourth frame started, the Araña-led squad started to heat up, going up by 12, 137-125.

Team Stalwarts, however, would cut the lead to just six, 139-133, late.

Jerrick Ahanmisi attempted a floater for the dagger, but Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser cleaned up the miss and punched in a jam to shut the door on any comeback attempt, 142-133.

TNT Tropang Giga’s Ganuelas-Rosser and Magnolia Hotshots’ Jerrick Ahanmisi followed suit for the Greats, finishing with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Tropang Giga’s Kim Aurin led the Stalwarts with 23 points, while NorthPort Batang Pier’s JM Calma, who earlier won the obstacle course challenge, had 22 markers.

Last year, Team Greats, led by Adrian Wong, won the Blitz Game in Passi, Iloilo, 158-138.