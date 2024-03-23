^

Sports

Lady Spikers repeat over Lady Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 8:58pm
Lady Spikers repeat over Lady Tamaraws
Angel Canino
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Lady Spikers  won their fifth straight match in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping their season series with the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18, Saturday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Reigning league most valuable player Angel Canino led La Salle with 15 points in the breezy win that only took an hour and 21 minutes.

With easy wins in the first and second sets, the Lady Spikers continued to turn up the heat in the third set, going up by eight, 15-7, that they never yielded.

“Going to the second round, that’s what we’re telling the players, we cannot be confident because all teams have adjusted, so it will be harder,” La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said in Filipino.

“The confidence of FEU is high going to the second round because they also came from a win. We are just telling them [during the match] that whatever we trained for, we have to apply it,” he added.

Thea Gagate added 10 points for the Lady Spikers.

Setter Julia Coronel had only two points, both blocks, but she had 16 excellent sets.

Gerzel Petallo and Faida Bakanke had 13 points apiece for FEU, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

The defending champions rose to 7-1 in the season.

The Lady Tamaraws fell to 4-4, but are still firmly holding on to the fourth spot of the tourney.

vuukle comment

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
National women's chess tilt: Frayna stops Canino to stay in title contention

National women's chess tilt: Frayna stops Canino to stay in title contention

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna restored some order in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship after she stopped wonder...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson, Fil-Nation Select forge NBTC Division 1 finals clash

Adamson, Fil-Nation Select forge NBTC Division 1 finals clash

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
And then there were two.
Sports
fbtw
Basketball dreams take center stage with new barangay grassroots program

Basketball dreams take center stage with new barangay grassroots program

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Eleven-year-old “Jared” finds inspiration in basketball.
Sports
fbtw
NBA-leading Celtics power past Pistons

NBA-leading Celtics power past Pistons

8 hours ago
The league-leading Boston Celtics, fueled by 33 points from Jaylen Brown, beat the depleted Detroit Pistons 129-102 to push...
Sports
fbtw
Bacosa headlines Blow-By-Blow boxing card at Okada

Bacosa headlines Blow-By-Blow boxing card at Okada

6 hours ago
Crowd favorite Eman Bacosa headlines a special presentation of Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow on Sunday at the Okada...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Verstappen on pole ahead of Sainz at Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen on pole ahead of Sainz at Australian Grand Prix

5 hours ago
A "very satisfied" three-time world champion Max Verstappen clinched a third straight pole of the season on Saturday at the...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP men&rsquo;s volleyball: Tamaraws win 3rd straight; Falcons sweep Red Warriors

UAAP men’s volleyball: Tamaraws win 3rd straight; Falcons sweep Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Far Eastern University Tamaraws won their third straight game in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
Can any team topple the Pasig Pirates in PCAP?

Can any team topple the Pasig Pirates in PCAP?

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
It’s a new fourth season for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Silorio stars as Squires zoom past Junior Altas for back-to-back NCAA crowns

Silorio stars as Squires zoom past Junior Altas for back-to-back NCAA crowns

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Letran’s June Silorio is being tipped as the new “Captain Marbel,” or the second coming of ex-pro star Kenneth...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with