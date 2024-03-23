Lady Spikers repeat over Lady Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Lady Spikers won their fifth straight match in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping their season series with the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18, Saturday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Reigning league most valuable player Angel Canino led La Salle with 15 points in the breezy win that only took an hour and 21 minutes.

With easy wins in the first and second sets, the Lady Spikers continued to turn up the heat in the third set, going up by eight, 15-7, that they never yielded.

“Going to the second round, that’s what we’re telling the players, we cannot be confident because all teams have adjusted, so it will be harder,” La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said in Filipino.

“The confidence of FEU is high going to the second round because they also came from a win. We are just telling them [during the match] that whatever we trained for, we have to apply it,” he added.

Thea Gagate added 10 points for the Lady Spikers.

Setter Julia Coronel had only two points, both blocks, but she had 16 excellent sets.

Gerzel Petallo and Faida Bakanke had 13 points apiece for FEU, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

The defending champions rose to 7-1 in the season.

The Lady Tamaraws fell to 4-4, but are still firmly holding on to the fourth spot of the tourney.