^

Sports

Meralco's Almazan rules 3-point showcase for big men in PBA All-Star weekend

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 7:48pm
Meralco's Almazan rules 3-point showcase for big men in PBA All-Star weekend
Meralco's Raymond Almazan
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The inaugural 3-point shooting contest for bigs got a little rock 'n roll to it.

Meralco Bolts' Raymond Almazan has won the first 3-point contest for big men in the 2024 PBA All-Star weekend at the University of St. La Salle Gym in Bacolod, edging Terrafirma's Isaac Go, NLEX's Dave Marcelo and Blackwater's Christian David in the final round.

Almazan, who is shooting 33% from beyond the arc in the PBA Philippine Cup, scored 19 points in the final. He followed David, who started the final round with 15 points.

Marcelo then heated up late but just came up short with 16 points.

Go, who led the first round with 20 points, had 15 points his turn, cementing Almazan's win.

The Meralco center defeated a field that also included Ginebra's Ralph Cu, Converge's Keith Zaldivar, Phoenix's Jason Perkins, San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, TNT's Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Rain or Shine's Santi Santillan, Magnolia's James Laput and NorthPort's JM Calma.

In the guards' and wings' 3-point shootout, TNT's Calvin Oftana dethroned Magnolia's Paul Lee to take home the championship.

Oftana dropped 25 points in the final round of the tournament, edging Lee's 20 and Chris Newsome's 15.

He finished ahead of Terrafirma's Javi Gomez-de Liano, San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter, Rain or Shine's Andrei Caracut, Phoenix's Ken Tuffin, NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino, NLEX's Robbie Herndon, Converge's Alec Stockton and Ginebra's Mav Ahanmisi.

Meanwhile, Calma reigned supreme in the obstacle course challenge.

He finished the final round at the 26 second mark with a flawless run in the obstacle course.

Coming in second was Santillan with 29 seconds, while Laput came in third as he finished the obstacle in 30 seconds.

He won over San Miguel's Mo Tautuaa, Blackwater's Cliff Jopia, Converge's Justin Arana, Cu and Marcelo.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
National women's chess tilt: Frayna stops Canino to stay in title contention

National women's chess tilt: Frayna stops Canino to stay in title contention

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna restored some order in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship after she stopped wonder...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson, Fil-Nation Select forge NBTC Division 1 finals clash

Adamson, Fil-Nation Select forge NBTC Division 1 finals clash

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
And then there were two.
Sports
fbtw
Basketball dreams take center stage with new barangay grassroots program

Basketball dreams take center stage with new barangay grassroots program

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Eleven-year-old “Jared” finds inspiration in basketball.
Sports
fbtw
NBA-leading Celtics power past Pistons

NBA-leading Celtics power past Pistons

8 hours ago
The league-leading Boston Celtics, fueled by 33 points from Jaylen Brown, beat the depleted Detroit Pistons 129-102 to push...
Sports
fbtw
Bacosa headlines Blow-By-Blow boxing card at Okada

Bacosa headlines Blow-By-Blow boxing card at Okada

6 hours ago
Crowd favorite Eman Bacosa headlines a special presentation of Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow on Sunday at the Okada...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP finals losses in last year of eligibility fuel UP's Cagulangan

UAAP finals losses in last year of eligibility fuel UP's Cagulangan

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
It’s been a couple of months since, but graduating UP guard JD Cagulangan continues to hold near the sting of his most...
Sports
fbtw
Saso slips with 75; Pagdanganan makes cut

Saso slips with 75; Pagdanganan makes cut

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Yuka Saso’s woes continued on Saturday as she stumbled out of the gates with a disappointing 75, plummeting from joint...
Sports
fbtw
MLB launches investigation of Ohtani and ex-interpreter scandal

MLB launches investigation of Ohtani and ex-interpreter scandal

11 hours ago
Major League Baseball on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) announced a formal investigation into the scandal swirling around...
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Pelicans lose forward Ingram for at least two weeks

NBA: Pelicans lose forward Ingram for at least two weeks

12 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans will be without injured star forward Brandon Ingram for at least two weeks as they fight for an NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with