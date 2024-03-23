^

Sports

Unstoppable Dongallo tows Lady Warriors past Lady Falcons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 6:13pm
Unstoppable Dongallo tows Lady Warriors past Lady Falcons
UE's Casiey Dongallo
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Casiey Dongallo could not be stopped.

Dongallo unleashed 28 points off of 25 attacks, two blocks and a service ace to tow the University of the East Lady Red Warriors over the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 26-24, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UE's win snapped a six-game losing streak.

With the fourth set tied at 18, Dongallo heated up just in time to secure the win.

Big kills by the rookie gave the Lady Red Warriors needed separation, going up 23-19.

Dongallo, then, gave a free point to Adamson as her attack went out.

She was able to make up for it with an attack that went off the block of AA Adolfo to go to match point.

An attack error by the Lady Falcons finalized the UE win, 25-20.

After a close second set, UE was able to grab the upper hand in the third set, as Kizzie Madriaga punched in a service ace.

The two teams, then, fought tooth and nail through the final stretch of the fourth set, setting the stage for the UE win.

Riza Nogales added 17 points for the Lady Red Warriors. Kayce Balingit added 10.

Ishie Lalongisip had 17 markers for Adamson. Barbie Jamili chipped in 11.

The two teams are now tied with identical 2-6 win-loss records.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Panghulan's Hail Mary shot lifts Top Flight past Arellano in NBTC Division 2 finals

Panghulan's Hail Mary shot lifts Top Flight past Arellano in NBTC Division 2 finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Joey Panghulan’s last-gasp half-court heave towed Top Flight Sports Canada into the National Basketball Training Center...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir faces &lsquo;heavy&rsquo; test tonight

Eumir faces ‘heavy’ test tonight

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Olympic qualifier Eumir Marcial will take on a heavier opponent Thoedsak Sinam of Thailand in an eight-round bout at the Ninoy...
Sports
fbtw
Stars galore in Bacolod

Stars galore in Bacolod

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Like their kuyas in the PBA All-Star Game, the league’s young guns have no intention of wearing kid gloves when they...
Sports
fbtw
Canino back on top

Canino back on top

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Prodigious Ruelle Canino, regarded as the future of Philippine women’s chess, sustained her fine form in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
MLB launches investigation of Ohtani and ex-interpreter scandal

MLB launches investigation of Ohtani and ex-interpreter scandal

8 hours ago
Major League Baseball on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) announced a formal investigation into the scandal swirling around...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Can any team topple the Pasig Pirates in PCAP?

Can any team topple the Pasig Pirates in PCAP?

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
It’s a new fourth season for the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
National women's chess tilt: Frayna stops Canino to stay in title contention

National women's chess tilt: Frayna stops Canino to stay in title contention

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna restored some order in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship after she stopped wonder...
Sports
fbtw
NBA-leading Celtics power past Pistons

NBA-leading Celtics power past Pistons

5 hours ago
The league-leading Boston Celtics, fueled by 33 points from Jaylen Brown, beat the depleted Detroit Pistons 129-102 to push...
Sports
fbtw
Silorio stars as Squires zoom past Junior Altas for back-to-back NCAA crowns

Silorio stars as Squires zoom past Junior Altas for back-to-back NCAA crowns

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Letran’s June Silorio is being tipped as the new “Captain Marbel,” or the second coming of ex-pro star Kenneth...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with