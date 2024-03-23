Unstoppable Dongallo tows Lady Warriors past Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines -- Casiey Dongallo could not be stopped.

Dongallo unleashed 28 points off of 25 attacks, two blocks and a service ace to tow the University of the East Lady Red Warriors over the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 26-24, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UE's win snapped a six-game losing streak.

With the fourth set tied at 18, Dongallo heated up just in time to secure the win.

Big kills by the rookie gave the Lady Red Warriors needed separation, going up 23-19.

Dongallo, then, gave a free point to Adamson as her attack went out.

She was able to make up for it with an attack that went off the block of AA Adolfo to go to match point.

An attack error by the Lady Falcons finalized the UE win, 25-20.

After a close second set, UE was able to grab the upper hand in the third set, as Kizzie Madriaga punched in a service ace.

The two teams, then, fought tooth and nail through the final stretch of the fourth set, setting the stage for the UE win.

Riza Nogales added 17 points for the Lady Red Warriors. Kayce Balingit added 10.

Ishie Lalongisip had 17 markers for Adamson. Barbie Jamili chipped in 11.

The two teams are now tied with identical 2-6 win-loss records.