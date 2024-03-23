^

Silorio stars as Squires zoom past Junior Altas for back-to-back NCAA crowns

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 1:02pm
Silorio stars as Squires zoom past Junior Altas for back-to-back NCAA crowns
Letran's June Silorio
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – Letran’s June Silorio is being tipped as the new “Captain Marbel,” or the second coming of ex-pro star Kenneth Duremdes.

It was evident in a 93-76 victory over the University Perpetual Help Altas Saturday that sealed the Squires a back-to-back championship in NCAA Season 99 junior basketball before a full-house crowd at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The proud son of Koronadal City or Marbel where Duremdes also hails from was nothing short of electric as he powered his way to a 27-point, six-assist and five-rebound effort that completed a 2-1 series win and hiked the pontifical school’s championship total to 14, the league’s third highest behind San Beda’s 23 and Mapua’s 20.

It was also redemption of sorts for Silorio, who could have sealed the deal in Game 2 but missed two free throws in the dying seconds that allowed the Jr. Altas to steal a 91-90 win and force this one last game.

Moses Manalili also came through after a forgettable effort in Game Two as he wound up with 19 points he spiked with six steals and five dimes.

The prolific Cebu City playmaker, who had 35 points in a 97-80 Game One triumph, was later on named Finals Most Valuable Player.

Triumphant Letran coach Allen Ricardo thanked their supporters, including patrons Frank and Jacob Lao who kept the faith.

“It’s sweet to us kasi wala nag-eexpect papasok kami sa Final Four, much more sa finals after we lost key players,” said Ricardo, who started out as a volunteer coach during Louie Alas’ time at Letran less than a decade ago.

“I just told the boys to put premium on hard work so that there would be no regrets,” he added.

Daniel Padilla likewise came through with 17 points while George Diamante cut like a diamond and finish with nine points, 11 caroms and eight assists.

But none shone the brightest than Silorio on this particular game.

The Junior Altas, in contrast, were left in tears after missing out what could have been their historic high school cage crown.

The scores:
Letran 93 – Silorio 27, Manalili 19, Padilla 17, Diamante 9, Baliling 7, Navarro 5, Hugo 5, Cruz 3, Villanueva 1, Gazzingan 0, Alforque 0
UPHSD 76 – Callangan 16, Pagulayan 16, Acido 16, Gojo Cruz 9, Roluna 5, Daep 4, Borja 3, Asuncion 3, Valencia 2, Diaz 2, Salvo 0, Baldoria 0
Quarterscores: 24-18; 49-38; 69-58; 93-76

