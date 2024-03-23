^

Sports

Saso slips with 75; Pagdanganan makes cut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 11:17am
Saso slips with 75; Pagdanganan makes cut
Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso
AFP photos

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso’s woes continued on Saturday as she stumbled out of the gates with a disappointing 75, plummeting from joint third to tied 33rd halfway through the FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship now paced by Malia Nam of the US at Palos Verdes Estates in California.

Nam shot a 69 to surge past Ruoning Yin and Madene Sagstrom with a 134 total with the Chinese and the Swede matching 135s after 65 and 69, respectively. Ireland’s Leona Maguire also fired a 65 at the par-71 layout and tied Americans Rose Zhang and Alison Lee, who carded 68 and 70, respectively, at 136, setting the stage for an intense battle in the third round of the $2-million championship.

Saso poised herself to challenge for the lead despite a double bogey on No. 17 in her first round 65, but she struggled to find her rhythm. She bogeyed two of the first six holes at resumption of her round at the back and conceded three strokes from No. 3 to fall off the rankings.

Although she bounced back with back-to-back birdies from No. 6, she faced another setback on the eighth and wound up with a 38-37.

With a 141 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed ace seeking a follow-up to her major breakthrough in the 2021 US Women’s Open found herself trailing the new leader by seven strokes.

She grappled with her form throughout the round, missing fairways and greens, and struggling with bunker play and putting. She hit just nine fairways and 12 greens and made two bogeys in four bunker visits, while ending up with 31 putts.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan came away with three birdies against two bogeys, her one-under 70 earning her a spot in the last 36 holes of the championship. But with a 142 total, the big-hitting Filipina shotmaker stood too far behind the leader to pose a serious threat.

Norming a 284-yard drive, Pagdanganan hit 11 fairways but went out of regulation seven times marred by two bogeys from the bunkers. But she made up for her struggles with a 28-putt showing.

Meanwhile, first day leader Canadian Maude-Aimee Leblanc also floundered with a 79 after a lead-grabbing 64, barely making the cut at 143.

In Florida, Pauline del Rosario narrowly advanced in the final round of the Atlanta Beach Classic of the Epson Tour after a scrambling one-over 72 at the Atlantic Beach Golf Club, also Friday.

Lauren Stephenson struggled to match par-71 after a scorching opening 63 as she clung on to the lead with a 134, two strokes clear of Kim Kaufman, who pooled a 136 after 69, while three others assembled 137s, ensuring a wild finish in the 54-hole kickoff leg of the LPGA Tour’s farm league.

Del Rosario, who opened her campaign with a 73 Thursday, gunned down three birdies but faltered with four bogeys but secured a spot in the final round with a 145.

But Clarisse Guce failed to recover from a 73, limping with a 76 and failed to advance with a 149, along with Abby Arevalo and Tomita Arejola, who wound up with 156 and 157 after 79 and 80, respectively.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Canino back on top

Canino back on top

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Prodigious Ruelle Canino, regarded as the future of Philippine women’s chess, sustained her fine form in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Stars galore in Bacolod

Stars galore in Bacolod

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Like their kuyas in the PBA All-Star Game, the league’s young guns have no intention of wearing kid gloves when they...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir faces &lsquo;heavy&rsquo; test tonight

Eumir faces ‘heavy’ test tonight

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Olympic qualifier Eumir Marcial will take on a heavier opponent Thoedsak Sinam of Thailand in an eight-round bout at the Ninoy...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers in crucial tiff vs Lady Tamaraws

Lady Spikers in crucial tiff vs Lady Tamaraws

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Defending champion La Salle, after a minor bump in the first round, begins its crucial second-round campaign today in the...
Sports
fbtw
SBA out to change billiards landscape

SBA out to change billiards landscape

12 hours ago
Sharks Billiard Association (SBA), formerly known as Sharks, has announced the official launch of its inaugural season in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Last Dance for Squires, Junior Altas

Last Dance for Squires, Junior Altas

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Letran seeks to bury the ghost of Game Two while University of Perpetual Help hopes to relive its glory in today’s rubber...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, Choco eye share of PVL lead

PLDT, Choco eye share of PVL lead

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
PLDT and Choco Mucho aim to regain a share of the lead when they face Farm Fresh and Akari, respectively, today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw

Pinoy booters bow to Iraqis

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
New-look Philippines put up its best effort against powerhouse home team Iraq but ended up empty-handed in a 0-1 defeat in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Thursday night in front of a 63,750-strong crowd at the Basra...
Sports
fbtw
Finally, Go nails first title as pro

Finally, Go nails first title as pro

12 hours ago
With a commanding lead, Lloyd Go turned the final round of the ICTSI Palos Verdes Championship into a victory lap Friday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with