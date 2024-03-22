^

Adamson, Fil-Nation Select forge NBTC Division 1 finals clash

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 10:09pm
Adamson, Fil-Nation Select forge NBTC Division 1 finals clash
Eian Lowe (5)
NBTC

MANILA, Philippines -- And then there were two.

The National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Division 1 finals is set after UAAP champions Adamson University Baby Falcons and heavyweights Fil-Nation Select USA came out victorious over their respective opponents Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In the first game, Johnray Abayon led Adamson to the finals with 19 points over the Mapua Red Robins, 70-65.

The Baby Falcons clamped down on defense in the third quarter, allowing Mapua to score just eight points to take a 52-47 lead heading into the fourth frame as they flipped the script on a sluggish start.

The UAAP champions kept their foot on the gas pedal as their lead ballooned to 11, 67-56, with a pair of free throws by Gene Carlzen Carillo.

Mapua ended the game with a 9-3 run capped by a 3-pointer by Jhillian Palis, but the blitz came a bit too late.

John Reyes and Justine Garcia chipped in 14 points apiece for Adamson.

Sean Salvador spearheaded Mapua with 14.

In the nightcap, Fil-Nation Select USA heated up in the fourth and ran away against South Luzon champions Batang Tiaong, 81-72.

Terrence Hill led the five Filipino-Americans who finished in double figures with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Andy Gemao supplied 15 markers.

Jacob Bayla had 12, while Eian Lowe and Sebastian Margate chipped in 11.

John Morales, meanwhile, tallied 19 markers for the Batang Tiaong.

The Division 1 finals will be held on Sunday at the same venue.

