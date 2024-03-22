^

Panghulan's Hail Mary shot lifts Top Flight past Arellano in NBTC Division 2 finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 6:43pm
Panghulan's Hail Mary shot lifts Top Flight past Arellano in NBTC Division 2 finals
Canada's Joey Panghulan
MANILA, Philippines -- Joey Panghulan’s last-gasp half-court heave towed Top Flight Sports Canada into the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Division 2 finals over the Arellano Braves, 87-84, Friday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Canada led by as much as 16 points, 61-44, in the third quarter after a split from the line by JC Espinosa.

Slowly, though, Arellano climbed back and eventually tied the game late.

With the game tied at 84 with 3.4 seconds remaining following a pair of free throws by Robert Morado, Canada had to go full-court with the final possession of the game.

Panghulan was able to take control of the ball with less than two seconds remaining, and he had to put it up from way beyond.

His one-handed heave, then, banked in, securing the victory, 87-84.

After the game, Panghulan told reporters that he knew the shot was good to go as soon as he released it.

“I did not call board, though, that’s the thing. I called game,” he said.

Justin Thompson led Canada with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds.
JC Espinosa added 16 points, while Panghulan chipped in 14 markers.

Johnray Ladica spearheaded the Braves with 21 points, with Jaymark Lloren backstopping with 17.

In the second game, Eco Green Makati pulled away in the fourth quarter to punch the second ticket to the finals after downing PCU Dasmarinas, 95-82.

The game was close in the final quarter, with Eco Green leading by just four, 69-65, after a deuce by Vhon Roldan.

The Makati squad then unleashed a 14-5 run capped by a Russel Bayani 2-pointer to take an 83-70 lead.

This was enough separation to breeze through to the finish line.

Things got chippy though, in the final seconds, after Javi Jugo’s attempted and made a 3-pointer from way beyond.

Cooler heads later prevailed.

Bayani had 27 points, five rebounds and three assists for Eco Green. Roldan led PCU with 32 markers.

The finals of the Division 2 play will be on Sunday.

