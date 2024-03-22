^

Lady Spikers begin push for top spot

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 3:32pm
Lady Spikers begin push for top spot
La Salle Lady Spikers
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Saturday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
10 a.m. – Adamson vs UE (men)
12 p.m. – La Salle vs FEU (men)
2 p.m. – Adamson vs UE (women)
4 p.m. – La Salle vs FEU (women)

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion La Salle, after a slight stumble in the first round, wants some serious business to regain its rightful place on top when it begins its crucial second-round campaign in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers absorbed their lone loss so far against surprise leader University Santo Tomas, which mopped out the first round with a 7-0 slate, but strung four straight wins to stay within striking distance at the second with a 6-1 record.

To sustain that drive before meeting the Golden Tigresses anew at the end of the elimination round for a possible vengeance, La Salle wants no let-up with its first assignment against the dangerous Far Eastern University at 4 p.m. after the duel between skidding Adamson (2-5) and UE (1-6) at 2 p.m.

“We have to double-time this second round kung ano ‘yung mga weaknesses namin na nakita. Iyon ang pagtutuunan namin ng pansin,” said deputy Noel Orcullo after La Salle re-asserted mastery of NU (6-2) in five thrilling sets of their finals rematch to end the first round.

In that match, La Salle had to claw back from a 1-2 deficit to dodge another defeat that could have taken a big blow anew on its title retention bid — as if the stinging loss to UST wasn’t already enough.

With the target on their back getting larger down the stretch, last season’s Rookie-MVP Angel Canino anticipates the journey to become tougher and steeper.

“Hindi talaga madaling kalaban ngayon lahat. Kailangan talaga namin sila harapin ‘di lang nang may puso, ‘di lang may pride, kundi dapat tapatan kung anong mga skills na kulang pa namin,” said Canino after firing 17 points against her NU rivals with Shevana Laput providing aid with 21 points.

“Hindi siya madali but kailangan habulin. Every game counts.”

For the Lady Tamaraws who bowed to the top three teams ahead of them, the goal is to protect its coveted spot in the Final Four and make a run for the second seed if possible – starting against the team that owns the place for now.

“’Yung tatlong talo namin, parang naramdaman nila na kaya naman namin lumaban pala. Naramdaman nila kung paano kalaban yung nasa Top 3 or yung dating nasa Final Four,” said coach Manolo Refugia, whose wards stood tall versus the Lady Spikers in the first round, 20-25, 17-25, 22-25.

In the men’s play, FEU (6-1) seeks a piece of lead with three-peat champion NU (7-1) anew when it battles La Salle (5-2) at 12 p.m. after the goal of Adamson (3-4) to stay in the Final Four against UE (1-6) at 10 a.m.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
