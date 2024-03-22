^

Sports

Philippine men’s volleyball coach puts premium on performance for 2025 worlds

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 12:42pm
Philippine menâ��s volleyball coach puts premium on performance for 2025 worlds
The Philippine men's volleyball team with head coach Sergio Veloso
Cambodia 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine men’s national volleyball team coach Sergio Veloso said that performance will be the main factor in building the team roster for the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) men’s world championship next year.

The Philippines will host the world championship from September 12-28 next year, and as host country will get to field a team. 

Veloso said that his focus on building the team is the players’ ability to “show your best.”

“For me, no matter, if you're senior or a beginner, you need to show me your best. Now you can… who's famous, [Bryan] Bagunas, [Marck] Espejo but in the last season [Joshua] Umandal showed me that 'I can play' and after that when Bagunas and Espejo returned, they needed to fight with Umandal for the position. It's good because this is a good fight,” he told reporters.

With this, he also underscored that during the Southeast Asian Games, he fielded a team with teenagers Jade Disquitado, Jay dela Noche and 20-year-old Rwenzmel Taguibolos. 

“This is my proposal. No matter who practiced with me, you need to show me in the practice and confirm in the match. And I put the best in for the national team,” he added. 

The world championship will have a total of 32 teams, with defending champions Italy leading the field. 

“It's not the list, because if it's a list, I give a list for the referee, we can look at the list, so we will win? No. You need to play. It's the same for the players, you need to show me in the practice and confirm it in the match,” Veloso stressed. 

“And I don't care if I need to change [players], it's the national team. It's not a player team,” he added. 

And with the wealth of talent in the Philippines, it is important for a team to work together. 

Veloso also emphasized the Philippines’ need to change to a more “professional” mindset. 

“I saw here in the Philippines a lot of potential, no matter if men’s or women’s, but the mentality here is not so professional. This is important. When I talk… professional, it’s not that I receive money. I can receive money but I’m not professional,” he said. 

“And I talked to the guys here. When I started to work, I thought: ‘Hey, I’m more fit, more strong than you guys. I’m an old man!’ And the guys looked at me and they were like ‘yeah.’ I put in the (fitness) machine and it (showed) more than double the players,” he added.

Meanwhile, the coach stressed that hosting the worlds is a “very, very good opportunity for Philippine volleyball.”

“I don’t know if we can go for the second round [of the FIVB]. We’ll play with the best of the best national teams in the world. But as I said here and the guys know that, no matter who plays on the other side, we’ll do our best. If you want to win, you need to play. If you don’t play with us, I can beat you.”

vuukle comment

FIVB

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am Nation dethrones NUNS

Fil-Am Nation dethrones NUNS

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
There will be a new champion in the Smart-National Basketball Training Center Division 1 National Finals.
Sports
fbtw
Acido bags NCAA Jrs. MVP plum

Acido bags NCAA Jrs. MVP plum

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Perpetual Junior Altas gained their share of individual awards in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 Juniors...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics squeak past Bucks

Celtics squeak past Bucks

13 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 31 points as the Boston Celtics held off a late fightback from the Milwaukee Bucks to win 122-119 in their...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines booters face Iraq foes

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Debuting Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet aims to harness the trademark Filipino fighting heart as new-look Philippines resumes its FIFA World Cup Qualifiers drive Thursday (today in Manila) against fancied Iraq on the...
Sports
fbtw
Baclay on the rise for UP

Baclay on the rise for UP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
In the absence of Nina Ytang, University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons rookie Pling Baclay stepped up to the plate...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinos serve as pacers in Rome marathon

Filipinos serve as pacers in Rome marathon

2 hours ago
Six Filipinos had the honor of serving as international pacers in the Run Rome The Marathon last March 17.
Sports
fbtw
Women's basketball icon Clark faces her last March Madness

Women's basketball icon Clark faces her last March Madness

3 hours ago
Caitlin Clark's incredible college basketball career is down to the final games, but the 22-year-old University of Iowa guard's...
Sports
fbtw
NBA ends Ignite development team due to college changes

NBA ends Ignite development team due to college changes

3 hours ago
The NBA's G-League Ignite, a league-owned team aimed at developing NBA talent, will be shut down next week, G-League president...
Sports
fbtw
DAZN to exclusive carry PGA Tour Live in Southeast Asia, MENA

DAZN to exclusive carry PGA Tour Live in Southeast Asia, MENA

3 hours ago
DAZN, the leading global sports entertainment streaming platform, and the PGA Tour has announced the creation of a series...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with