Baclay on the rise for UP

MANILA, Philippines -- In the absence of Nina Ytang, University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons rookie Pling Baclay stepped up to the plate.

Ytang, whose mother passed away last week, has not played the past three games for UP in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

With the void left behind by Ytang, Baclay has been on a tear the past two games.

In UP’s first win of the season against the University of the East Lady Red Warriors on Sunday, the rookie had 10 points, with seven coming from blocks.

The middle blocker followed this up with 11 points in their four-set loss against the National University Lady Bulldogs.

In the match, Baclay had nine blocks, two short of Maddie Madayag’s block record in a single game.

With the two-game feat, Baclay said that she is happy with what she accomplished.

“It was later that I learned I had nine blocks. I was just focused and I was not minding that I would have attacks,” she told reporters in Filipino after the game.

“I just wanted to organize our blocks. That is the only thing I was thinking of,” she added.

UP head coach Oliver Almadro also lauded Baclay’s play, stressing that while Madayag, who he coached in the past, is “different,” his current player can “go there”.

“We just told her that you can almost do what Maddie did. But Maddie is different. She’s a different creature, she is really muscular. But, I know Baclay will be going there as long as she keeps working hard and keeps herself humble,” Almadro said.

“I have been saying every day, we have our specific goals that they need to attain. She achieved her goal with the help of her teammates, and I’m happy that Pling is doing well in the absence of Nina,” he added.

“I really hope that she can improve in all other aspects of volleyball skills.”

The Fighting Maroons are facing an uphill battle to get to the Final Four as they are currently last in the standings with a 1-7 slate.