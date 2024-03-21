^

Sports

Baclay on the rise for UP

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 21, 2024 | 5:02pm
Baclay on the rise for UP
UP's Pling Baclay
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- In the absence of Nina Ytang, University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons rookie Pling Baclay stepped up to the plate.

Ytang, whose mother passed away last week, has not played the past three games for UP in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

With the void left behind by Ytang, Baclay has been on a tear the past two games.

In UP’s first win of the season against the University of the East Lady Red Warriors on Sunday, the rookie had 10 points, with seven coming from blocks.

The middle blocker followed this up with 11 points in their four-set loss against the National University Lady Bulldogs.

In the match, Baclay had nine blocks, two short of Maddie Madayag’s block record in a single game.

With the two-game feat, Baclay said that she is happy with what she accomplished.

“It was later that I learned I had nine blocks. I was just focused and I was not minding that I would have attacks,” she told reporters in Filipino after the game.

“I just wanted to organize our blocks. That is the only thing I was thinking of,” she added.

UP head coach Oliver Almadro also lauded Baclay’s play, stressing that while Madayag, who he coached in the past, is “different,” his current player can “go there”.

“We just told her that you can almost do what Maddie did. But Maddie is different. She’s a different creature, she is really muscular. But, I know Baclay will be going there as long as she keeps working hard and keeps herself humble,” Almadro said.

“I have been saying every day, we have our specific goals that they need to attain. She achieved her goal with the help of her teammates, and I’m happy that Pling is doing well in the absence of Nina,” he added.

“I really hope that she can improve in all other aspects of volleyball skills.”

The Fighting Maroons are facing an uphill battle to get to the Final Four as they are currently last in the standings with a 1-7 slate.

vuukle comment

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AP Bren chooses Brody for M5 skin, Paquito for first Finals MVP skin

AP Bren chooses Brody for M5 skin, Paquito for first Finals MVP skin

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Moonton Games announced that AP Bren has chosen the M5 championship skin, which the team will co-design with the game developer,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines hosting 2025 FIVB world meet

Philippines hosting 2025 FIVB world meet

By Nelson Beltran | 18 hours ago
After the world’s best in men’s basketball in 2023, the cream of men’s volleyball is converging in the country...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs quickly move on from La Salle loss

Lady Bulldogs quickly move on from La Salle loss

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs were quick to recover after their five-game UAAP Season 86 win streak was snapped at...
Sports
fbtw
Jr. Altas force winner-take-all vs Squires All heart.

Jr. Altas force winner-take-all vs Squires All heart.

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
That was how University of Perpetual Help coach Johp Cleopas described the Jr. Altas’ gut-wrenching 91-90 victory over...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs turn back Maroons to resume winning ways

Lady Bulldogs turn back Maroons to resume winning ways

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
National University thwarted a gallant effort by University of the Philippines as the Lady Bulldogs returned to the winning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ribas-Namajunas clash headlines UFC Fight Night

Ribas-Namajunas clash headlines UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Expect an electrifying battle between the eighth-ranked flyweight Amanda Ribas against former strawweight champion Rose ...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics hold off Bucks for 7th straight win

Celtics hold off Bucks for 7th straight win

5 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 31 points as the Boston Celtics held off a late fightback from the Milwaukee Bucks to win, 122-119, in...
Sports
fbtw
Durant passes Shaq for 8th place in all-time NBA scoring list

Durant passes Shaq for 8th place in all-time NBA scoring list

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Phoenix superstar Kevin Durant has officially hurdled NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for eighth place on the NBA’s...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles coach happy for being able to stand ground vs UST

Blue Eagles coach happy for being able to stand ground vs UST

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Ateneo's tough five-set loss to league leader UST showed the Blue Eagles can go toe-to-toe with the top teams in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with