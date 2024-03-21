Fil-Am Nation gets payback, ousts NU-Nazareth in NBTC cagefest

MANILA, Philippines -- There will be a new champion in the Smart-National Basketball Training Center Division 1 National Finals.

In a stunning turn, three-time titlist National U-Nazareth School got an early boot as Fil-Am Nation exacted vengeance on the former with a convincing 81-64 win in the Supreme 16 late Wednesday night at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Terrence Hill showed the way with an all-around outing of 21 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists as the fancied Filipino-Americans avenged their finals loss to the Bullpups in style to also barge their way to the Fantastic 8.

Sebastian Margate had a breakout game of 19 points; while former Gilas Youth player Jacob Bayla and NCAA Finals MVP from Letran Andy Gemao threw in 14 and 13, respectively.

Fil-Am Nation Select, which tasted a 75-64 defeat to NUNS in the finale last year, will face North Luzon champion Yengskivel Sportswear after its 78-70 win over Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan University-Sealcor.

Also making the quarterfinals was Batang Tiaong, which first dropped three-peat CESAFI champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu led by the top-ranked high school cager Jared Bahay to Division 2 in the Round of 32 before ousting PPG Tarlac, 80-64 in the Round of 16.

UAAP champion Adamson, University of Santo Tomas, NCAA bets Mapua and San Sebastian College-Recoletos, and One Media TV48 Naga completed the Last 8 of the country’s most prestigious national high school tilt.

In the Division 2, St. Jude College-Dasmariñas headlined the quarterfinal cast after eliminating Ateneo de Cebu, 70-65.

Joining them were Eco Green Technology-Makati, Arellano High School, Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, Visayas champion Khalifa-Cebu, St. Roberts International College-Iloilo, Top Flight Sports Canada and UNBL-Don Bosco-Dumaguete.