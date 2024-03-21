^

Ribas-Namajunas clash headlines UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 21, 2024 | 12:45pm
Rose Namajunas (left) and Amanda Ribas
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Amanda Ribas versus Rose Namajunas.

Expect an electrifying battle between the eighth-ranked flyweight Ribas against former strawweight champion Namajunas, who has switched divisions. The two collide in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Sunday, March 24, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Ribas (13-4) entered the UFC in 2019 and quickly won four straight matches. Since then, thrice has she alternated with a loss and win; her most recent bout, a spinning wheel kick knockout of Luana Pinheiro in November last year. The Brazilian would love to break that cycle and move forward to a title shot path.

Since taking the women’s strawweight title from Wang Zheili (who has since regained the belt) with back-to-back wins, Namajunas (11-6) has lost to Carla Esparza, and recently, to Manon Fiorot in her flyweight debut. She badly needs a win lest her career continue its downward spiral. 

“I am very competitive and I am looking for a win,” Namajunas said on her part. “After that loss to Fiorot, I wanted to get right back at it. But I needed to heel my pinkie (that got injured).”

After she got healthy, she was ready to take this fight.

“Her energy, her skills, she (Ribas) is in the top 10 and I am not ranked, but it would be nice to be ranked. So I am excited for this match. I have to be prepared for five rounds when it comes to her.”

“I am prepared for the best version of Rose Namajunas,” said Ribas during the pre-match press conference for the event that she headlines for the first time. “This is special and I trained more because it’s five rounds.”

The current champion of the women’s flyweight division is Alex Grasso, who successfully defended her title against former titlist Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC Fight Night Ribas vs Namajunas will be shown live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as the Blast TV streaming application. The preliminary card begins at 7 a.m. with the main card coming in at 10 a.m.

