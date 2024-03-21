^

Durant passes Shaq for 8th place in all-time NBA scoring list

March 21, 2024 | 12:27pm
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 20: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns posts up on KJ Martin #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Footprint Center on March 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Chris Coduto / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix superstar Kevin Durant has officially hurdled NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring leaders list on Thursday (Manila time). 

Ahead of the Suns’ clash against the Philadelphia 76ers, Durant needed only nine points to pass the 28,596 points of O’Neal, one of the most dominant forces the league has ever seen. 

And with a mid-range jumper off the curl at the 10:22 mark of the third quarter, he passed “Shaq.” 

One of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, Durant overtook the legendary big man in his 1,048th game. 

O’Neal, who played 1,207 games in his career, congratulated Durant for the feat and was all praises for one of the league’s most lethal scorers. 

“Congratulations for passing me to become eighth in the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Well deserved,” he said in a video-taped message. 

“You know it doesn’t stop here. I probably see you at… see if you can get to number one. Anyway, I’m happy for you,” he added. 

Next up on the list is Wilt Chamberlain, who finished his career with 31,419 points. 

“Congratulations, brother. Job well done. I knew it’s gonna get done. If anybody’s gonna pass it, it’s definitely gonna be you, Durantula,” said O’Neal. 

The Suns were able to defeat Philadelphia, 115-102.

Against the 76ers, the 35-year-old forward finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes. 

Grayson Allen led Phoenix with 32 points, making nine of his 15 3-point attempts. 

Devin Booker had a near triple-double with 18 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. 

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 points for Philadelphia, which dropped to 38-31 in the season. The Suns rose to 40-29.

