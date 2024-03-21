^

Sports

Blue Eagles coach happy for being able to stand ground vs UST

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 21, 2024 | 11:20am
Blue Eagles coach happy for being able to stand ground vs UST
Ateneo Blue Eagles
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo's tough five-set loss to league leader UST showed the Blue Eagles can go toe-to-toe with the top teams in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tourney, head coach Sergio Veloso said.

After going down 2-0, the Blue Eagles won Sets 3 and 4 by the skin of their teeth to force the winner-take-all fifth set.

Despite the loss, Veloso voiced pride for his team.

“I’m so proud of the team. UST is the first [seed] in the first round. They won… and we’ll start now our second round. We played with one of the strongest teams and my players showed they can play at the same level,” he told reporters after the 15-25, 25-27, 25-23, 28-26, 13-15 loss.

“This is so important. I know this because in practice, I know my team. And sometimes I ask the team, ‘Hey, you need to show in the match what you show me in the practice.’ And today, I think everybody can see this team can play in a high level,” he added.

The troika of Lyann de Guzman, Sobe Buena and Zel Tsunashima exploded with high-scoring outputs.

De Guzman had 22 points, while Buena and Tsunashima finished with 21 apiece.

Ateneo actually won more spiking points with 72 compared to UST’s 66, but the Tigresses’ net defense was more dominant, winning 14 blocks compared to Ateneo’s five.

The Tigresses also had seven service aces compared to the Blue Eagles’ three.

Veloso also lauded the team’s finish, saying that while they were unable to start well, they were able to give UST a run for its money.

“I don’t know but I think today is one of the best matches, both sides played strong. strong service, block defense, I’m so proud. I’m so happy,” he said.

“I like the phrase: sometimes the opponent wins, but every time we learn. Okay. This is the exact situation… No matter how you start, but when you finish, you need to do your best.”

Ateneo dropped to the bottom half of the league with two wins and six losses, good for sixth spot.

They will be facing the UP Fighting Maroons on Sunday, 2 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Bulldogs turn back Maroons to resume winning ways

Lady Bulldogs turn back Maroons to resume winning ways

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
National University thwarted a gallant effort by University of the Philippines as the Lady Bulldogs returned to the winning...
Sports
fbtw
Stemming the tide at Terrafirma

Stemming the tide at Terrafirma

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It hasn’t been exactly a joyride for Terrafirma since joining the PBA in 2014-15. In 21 of 22 conferences, the Dyip...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers, Angels eye win No. 5

Cool Smashers, Angels eye win No. 5

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Creamline and Petro Gazz aim to keep their grip of the lead as they battle Capital1 Solar Energy and Chery Tiggo, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
Jr. Altas force winner-take-all vs Squires All heart.

Jr. Altas force winner-take-all vs Squires All heart.

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
That was how University of Perpetual Help coach Johp Cleopas described the Jr. Altas’ gut-wrenching 91-90 victory over...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC: Possible pathway to Gilas

NBTC: Possible pathway to Gilas

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Laela Mateo, 15, headlines a bevy of US-based Filipino players making heads turn in the National Basketball Training Center...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AP Bren chooses Brody for M5 skin, Paquito for first Finals MVP skin

AP Bren chooses Brody for M5 skin, Paquito for first Finals MVP skin

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Moonton Games announced that AP Bren has chosen the M5 championship skin, which the team will co-design with the game developer,...
Sports
fbtw
Miami Open: Murray beats dizzy Berrettini; Stephens, Osaka advance

Miami Open: Murray beats dizzy Berrettini; Stephens, Osaka advance

4 hours ago
Two-time Miami Open champion Andy Murray fought back for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over struggling Italian Matteo Berrettini in...
Sports
fbtw
Baseball star Ohtani 'victim of massive theft' &ndash; attorneys

Baseball star Ohtani 'victim of massive theft' – attorneys

4 hours ago
Representatives of Shohei Ohtani said the baseball superstar had been the victim of "a massive theft," reported to involve...
Sports
fbtw
Blood clot sidelines Pistons rookie Thompson for rest of NBA season

Blood clot sidelines Pistons rookie Thompson for rest of NBA season

4 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons will be without first-round draft pick Ausar Thompson for the rest of the season as he continues treatment...
Sports
fbtw
Go siblings going great guns in ICTSI Palos Verdes

Go siblings going great guns in ICTSI Palos Verdes

14 hours ago
Lloyd Go edged Ira Alido in a scrambling frontside finish and carded a two-under 70 to seize a two-stroke lead halfway through...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with