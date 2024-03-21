Blue Eagles coach happy for being able to stand ground vs UST

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo's tough five-set loss to league leader UST showed the Blue Eagles can go toe-to-toe with the top teams in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tourney, head coach Sergio Veloso said.

After going down 2-0, the Blue Eagles won Sets 3 and 4 by the skin of their teeth to force the winner-take-all fifth set.

Despite the loss, Veloso voiced pride for his team.

“I’m so proud of the team. UST is the first [seed] in the first round. They won… and we’ll start now our second round. We played with one of the strongest teams and my players showed they can play at the same level,” he told reporters after the 15-25, 25-27, 25-23, 28-26, 13-15 loss.

“This is so important. I know this because in practice, I know my team. And sometimes I ask the team, ‘Hey, you need to show in the match what you show me in the practice.’ And today, I think everybody can see this team can play in a high level,” he added.

The troika of Lyann de Guzman, Sobe Buena and Zel Tsunashima exploded with high-scoring outputs.

De Guzman had 22 points, while Buena and Tsunashima finished with 21 apiece.

Ateneo actually won more spiking points with 72 compared to UST’s 66, but the Tigresses’ net defense was more dominant, winning 14 blocks compared to Ateneo’s five.

The Tigresses also had seven service aces compared to the Blue Eagles’ three.

Veloso also lauded the team’s finish, saying that while they were unable to start well, they were able to give UST a run for its money.

“I don’t know but I think today is one of the best matches, both sides played strong. strong service, block defense, I’m so proud. I’m so happy,” he said.

“I like the phrase: sometimes the opponent wins, but every time we learn. Okay. This is the exact situation… No matter how you start, but when you finish, you need to do your best.”

Ateneo dropped to the bottom half of the league with two wins and six losses, good for sixth spot.

They will be facing the UP Fighting Maroons on Sunday, 2 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.