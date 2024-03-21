Lady Bulldogs quickly move on from La Salle loss

Competing against a motivated UP squad that had just broken through for their first win of the season, the Lady Bulldogs needed their best to subdue their foes.

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Lady Bulldogs were quick to recover after their five-game UAAP Season 86 win streak was snapped at the hands of defending champs DLSU Lady Spikers last weekend, coming out prepared against a spirited UP Fighting Maroons squad on Wednesday and win in four sets, 25-21, 30-32, 25-17, 25-19.

Competing against a motivated UP squad that had just broken through for their first win of the season, the Lady Bulldogs needed their best to subdue their foes.

What kept them focused on the task at hand, according to star hitter Bella Belen, was swiftly moving on from the sting of the La Salle loss.

“After po nung game, as in after, siyempre nalungkot po kami. Parang nandoon na kami eh, konti na lang mananalo na kami, pero ‘yun nga talo,” Belen said.

“[Pero] konting emote lang kami eh kasi hindi naman kami pwede todo emote kasi start na agad sa second round. Walang mangyayari sa amin kapag nag-sad girl sad girl pa kami.”

The former UAAP rookie-Most Valuable Player said that she and the team shifted their attention to what they could do more, and what led to that eventual collapse against the Lady Spikers.

“Nag-usap kami kung ano ‘yung naging kulang namin nung game, kung ano ‘yung mga dapat naming iimprove, and then sabi namin balikan na lang namin ulit ‘yung La Salle kapag sila na ulit ‘yung makakalaban namin,” she said.

But even if NU is looking to put the loss and the rest of the first round in the rear view mirror, Belen and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs will be bringing the lessons learned from that loss.

Still with the rest of the season to go, Belen seeks to learn consistency and playing until the last point – something that they seemed to lack against La Salle.

“Isa po sa mga naging realization namin noong last game namin is dapat hindi kami titigil hangga’t hindi pa tapos ‘yung game,” said Belen.

“Kasi ang nangyari po last game is parang every other set, bumababa ‘yung laro namin.”

Though already back in the win column after the victory over UP, Belen wants the Lady Bulldogs to figure out their consistency sooner, rather than later.

Especially as the UST Golden Tigresses — who handed them a loss at the beginning of the season — await them in their second round matchup on Sunday.

“Dapat ‘yung consistency namin, nandoon talaga kasi lalo na’t UST kalaban namin next game and undefeated pa sila and nu’ng nagkalaban kami, na-straight sets nila kami. Dapat ‘yung laro namin, hindi siya inconsistent kasi once na maunahan kami ng UST, mahihirapan kaming makahabol,” she said.

The Lady Bulldogs are currently solo third in the standings with a 6-2 slate.