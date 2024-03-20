Lady Bulldogs turn back Maroons to resume winning ways

MANILA, Philippines -- National University thwarted a gallant effort by University of the Philippines as the Lady Bulldogs returned to the winning column in a four-set affair, 25-21, 30-32, 25-17, 25-19, in UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball action Wednesday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The one-two punch of Vange Alinsug and Bella Belen led NU, finishing with 24 and 21 points, respectively.

After winning the first set with ease, the Lady Bulldogs saw themselves in a 23-24 hole late in the second set.

After Belen saved the set with a kill, the two teams traded points.

NU got the upper hand with an Alinsug block on Steph Bustrillo, 28-27.

Joan Monares, then, punched in an attack that went out, but after a coach’s challenge, it was found to be a block touch, tying the set up anew at 28.

Belen tied the set up at 30, but a Monares attack and a block on Belen gave the second set to UP, 32-30.

With the second set being a wake-up call, the Lady Bulldogs had a more relentless third set easily taking the third set, 25-19, capped by a tip by Belen.

In the fourth set, NU had a nine-point lead late, 24-15. However, last season’s runners-up would have back-to-back errors to keep UP alive, 24-17.

A block by Pling Baclay and another error by the Lady Bulldogs cut the lead to five, 24-19.

Aisha Bello then ended the match with an off-the-block attack, 25-19.

Chamyy Maaya added 11 points for NU.

Bustrillo led the charge for the Fighting Maroons, finishing with 17 markers. Danica Celis added 10.

NU rose to 6-2 in the season, while UP slipped to 1-7.