Junior Altas show grit, force Game 3 vs Squires

Game Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

9:30 a.m. -- Letran vs UPHSD

MANILA, Philippines -- All heart.

That was how University of Perpetual Help coach Johp Cleopas described the Jr. Altas’ thrilling, gut-wrenching 91-90 victory over Letran Wednesday to inch closer to claiming its breakthrough NCAA championship in Season 99 junior basketball at the packed Filoil EcoOil Arena.

UPHSD erased a 19-point second quarter deficit by finding a way to stop Moses Manalili and Letran’s high-octane offense and relying on Jan Pagulayan and Amiel Acido when it mattered.

Pagulayan exploded for 23 points while Acido resurrected from the from the dead and unleashed 14 of his 19 points in the second quarter, including that thunderous 3-pointer with 52 seconds to go that turned out the game winner.

“Puso na lang ‘yung kanina,” said Cleopas.

The Squires had all the opportunities to wrap it all up but they blew a mammoth 19-point lead and then couldn’t connect on three crucial free throws — one by Alex Gazzingan and the other two from June Silorio — in the dying seconds that hastened their doom.

Silorio, a native of Marbel, paced Letran with 20 points and had a chance to cap his heroism as he was sent to the foul line with five seconds to go for a chance at saving his team.

But he turned hero to goat after muffing both.

That knotted the series at 1-1 and sent it to a no-tomorrow contest Saturday.

There, UPHSD will have a chance at bringing home the hardware that has eluded them in the league — an NCAA high school crown.

“Laban lang ulet kami sa Game Three,” said Acido, who was named Most Valuable Player earlier.

Earlier, Mapua seized third place following a come-from-behind 64-62 squeaker over San Sebastian.

The scores:

First Game

Mapua 64 - Salvador 21, Valina 13, Mangubat 7, Rodriguez 7, Palis 6, Duque 3, Gragasin 3, Mananquil 2, Bernabe 2, Bagro 0, Masiglat 0, Go 0, Coronel 0

SSC-R 62 - Danag 17, Penaverde 14, Jimenez 10, Porcadas 7, Bautista 5, Melano 3, Bonus 2, Casan 2, Jacob 2, Marasigan 0, Herrera 0

Quarterscores: 16-20; 31-40; 39-51; 64-62

Second Game

UPHSD 91 - Pagulayan 23, Acido 19, Gojo Cruz 16, Daep 13, Diaz 5, Borja 5, Valencia 3, Callangan 3, Baldoria 2, Roluna 2, Ayon 0, Asuncion 0

Letran 90 - Silorio 20, Diamante 18, Padilla 17, Manalili 12, Baliling 11, Gazzingan 5, Navarro 3, Cruz 2, Golez 2, Villanueva 0, Reyes 0, Hugo 0

Quarterscores: 28-34; 50-59; 73-75; 91-90