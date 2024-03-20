^

Sports

Tigresses seek improvement even after 1st-round sweep

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 20, 2024 | 11:05am
Tigresses seek improvement even after 1st-round sweep
UST's Bernadett Pepito
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite finishing on top of the first round of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, a lot of things still need to improve for the UST Golden Tigresses, team captain Bernadett Pepito said.

UST, over the weekend, completed a first-round sweep when they defeated the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 28-26.

This is the best start of the Tigresses in the Final Four era.

In an interview, Pepito said there are still a lot of things that are lacking for the Tigresses and there are a lot of things to improve on.

“We have a lot to improve, and we cannot be complacent even with our standing now,” she told reporters in Filipino.

“We know that there are a lot of teams who would want to exact revenge against us,” she added.

Early on in the season, the España-based squad had a shocking sweep against perennial title favorites National University Lady Bulldogs and averted a massive collapse against defending champions La Salle Green Spikers.

The Tigresses then ran through the rest of the competition to firmly secure the top spot.

“We need to have double or triple effort in training so our Round 2 will have a much better result,” the star libero added.

Setter Cassie Carballo also acknowledged that the team could lose the lead in the standings if they become complacent.

Super rookie Angeline Poyos, meanwhile, stressed that the team's lack of height against contenders remain their motivation.

"Knowing our height is not that tall, we are using it as a motivation to just rise higher and perform better in our upcoming games," she said.

UST will be starting the second round of the tourney against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

UAAP

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yap the sentimental pick

Yap the sentimental pick

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The PBA All-Star Weekend will unveil for the first time ever two Long Distance Three-Point Shootouts, one for bigs and one...
Sports
fbtw
Corporate Cup golf: BCM, Perfect Drive mount early leads

Corporate Cup golf: BCM, Perfect Drive mount early leads

18 hours ago
Karl Flores scored 46 points while Gerry Aguado and Arnel Panganiban added 44 and 42 to lift BCM Balayan to a commanding lead...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines cleared by WADA

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine flag will be rightfully hoisted and flown in the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
4 Filipinos to follow in UFC

4 Filipinos to follow in UFC

By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
Here are four Filipinos to follow in the world’s top combat sports organization, the Ultimate Fighting Championshi...
Sports
fbtw
Undefeated Tigresses brace for 2nd round challenge

Undefeated Tigresses brace for 2nd round challenge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
After snatching the baton from favored bets, unbeaten University of Santo Tomas has no plans of surrendering the leadership...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AP Bren, Echo gain share of lead in MPL PH Season 13 opener

AP Bren, Echo gain share of lead in MPL PH Season 13 opener

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The much-awaited 13 season of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines kicked off at the Shooting...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs' Mitchell out for at least a week after broken nose

Cavs' Mitchell out for at least a week after broken nose

2 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will be sidelined for at least a week after undergoing surgery to repair a broken...
Sports
fbtw
Gandler, HD spikers in quick win

Gandler, HD spikers in quick win

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Cignal swooped down on Strong Group Athletics and hammered out a quick, unforgiving 25-7, 25-16, 25-16 victory yesterday that...
Sports
fbtw
Eala in painful defeat

Eala in painful defeat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala could not sustain her historic win against a former world No. 5 player as she fell short in the Miami Open qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with