^

Sports

UAAP title hopes spur Remogat’s decision to leave UE for UP

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 19, 2024 | 11:01am
UAAP title hopes spur Remogatâ��s decision to leave UE for UP
Rey Remogat.
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines newcomer Rey Remogat was surprisingly candid on the reason he transferred from UE to Diliman, after much was said about his decision to leave.

During UP’s contract signing with new backer BPI on Monday at the Executive House in Diliman, Remogat went straight to the point on what he wanted out of the next chapter of his career.

Like it or not, it was this: championship or bust.

“Yung pinakadahilan talaga is gusto kong makaranas ng championship,” Remogat said. 

His two seasons with UE have been arguably competitive, but, there wasn’t denying that the Recto-based squad still had a ways to go before contending for a championship.

With his time dwindling in the collegiate scene, Remogat sought greener pastures for his development, and for a chance at UAAP glory.

“Mas na-feel ko rin before na UP yung makakapag bigay sa’kin ng magandang environment sa team at culture ng team,” he said.

The Fighting Maroons have been to the finals four of the last five times since their breakthrough campaign in Season 81. They also won it all in Season 84.

Now with Remogat bringing his talents to Diliman and will suit up by Season 87, UP just got even stronger.

But with his residency still ahead, Remogat now focuses on adjusting to Coach Goldwin Monteverde’s system.

“Sa residency ko naman, yun yung plano namin, practice-in yung system ni Coach Gold. Hindi naman sila yung dapat mag adjust, ako yung dapat mag adjust,” he said. 

“Ako yung bago, so lahat yun trabaho ko talaga. Ako yung dapat makisama.”

vuukle comment

FIGHTING MAROONS

REY REMOGAT

UAAP

UP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bucks win with Giannis out

Bucks win with Giannis out

14 hours ago
Damian Lillard delivered with teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to a hamstring injury, scoring 31 points and distributing...
Sports
fbtw
Sean Chambers appointed FEU Tamaraws head coach

Sean Chambers appointed FEU Tamaraws head coach

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Longtime PBA import Sean Chambers has been named head coach of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in the UAAP.
Sports
fbtw
Anybody&rsquo;s game at Palos Verdes

Anybody’s game at Palos Verdes

14 hours ago
The ICTSI Palos Verdes Championship unfolds today at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club here, featuring a formidable...
Sports
fbtw
Paglalunan, Ansay shine in Lucena

Paglalunan, Ansay shine in Lucena

14 hours ago
Ella Mhae Paglalunan and Avegail Joy Ansay dominated the girls’ category while France Dilao took the spotlight in the...
Sports
fbtw

Worshipful Master wins pulling away

14 hours ago
James Anthony Rabano’s Worshipful Master proved why he was the overwhelming favorite by ruling the 2024 Philracom 3YO Maiden Stakes in convincing fashion at the Metroturf last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Messi out of Argentina friendlies: federation

Messi out of Argentina friendlies: federation

1 hour ago
Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Argentina's upcoming friendlies in the United States due to a hamstring injury.
Sports
fbtw
University of San Jose, Eastern Visayas rule Red Bull 3x3 cagefest in Cebu

University of San Jose, Eastern Visayas rule Red Bull 3x3 cagefest in Cebu

By Anthony Suntay | 2 hours ago
In a thrilling display of talent and determination, the Red Bull Half Court Cebu Qualifiers concluded with University of San...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Detroit guard Fournier $25K for kicking ball

NBA fines Detroit guard Fournier $25K for kicking ball

3 hours ago
Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) for kicking a game ball into...
Sports
fbtw
Canino lives up to lofty billing

Canino lives up to lofty billing

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
When Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna was asked early this year who she thinks would be the future of Philippine women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with