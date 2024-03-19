UAAP title hopes spur Remogat’s decision to leave UE for UP

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines newcomer Rey Remogat was surprisingly candid on the reason he transferred from UE to Diliman, after much was said about his decision to leave.

During UP’s contract signing with new backer BPI on Monday at the Executive House in Diliman, Remogat went straight to the point on what he wanted out of the next chapter of his career.

Like it or not, it was this: championship or bust.

“Yung pinakadahilan talaga is gusto kong makaranas ng championship,” Remogat said.

His two seasons with UE have been arguably competitive, but, there wasn’t denying that the Recto-based squad still had a ways to go before contending for a championship.

With his time dwindling in the collegiate scene, Remogat sought greener pastures for his development, and for a chance at UAAP glory.

“Mas na-feel ko rin before na UP yung makakapag bigay sa’kin ng magandang environment sa team at culture ng team,” he said.

The Fighting Maroons have been to the finals four of the last five times since their breakthrough campaign in Season 81. They also won it all in Season 84.

Now with Remogat bringing his talents to Diliman and will suit up by Season 87, UP just got even stronger.

But with his residency still ahead, Remogat now focuses on adjusting to Coach Goldwin Monteverde’s system.

“Sa residency ko naman, yun yung plano namin, practice-in yung system ni Coach Gold. Hindi naman sila yung dapat mag adjust, ako yung dapat mag adjust,” he said.

“Ako yung bago, so lahat yun trabaho ko talaga. Ako yung dapat makisama.”