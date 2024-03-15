Tigresses go for sweep; Lady Spikers, Lady Bulldogs collide

The UST Golden Tigresses are now holding a 6-0 record in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament.

Games on Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

10 a.m. – DLSU vs NU (men)

12 p.m. – AdU vs UST (men)

2 p.m. – DLSU vs NU (women)

4 p.m. – AdU vs UST (women)

MANILA, Philippines – Pacer University of Santo Tomas spikes for a first-round sweep while reigning champion La Salle and National University — at joint second spot — battle in a heavyweight rematch in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Golden Tigresses, with their best start in 13 years at 6-0, want no let-up against the skidding Adamson (2-4) at 4 p.m. just after the fiery Round 1 encounter between the fancied Lady Spikers (5-1) and the Lady Bulldogs (5-1) at 2 p.m.

UST, which claimed the scalp of La Salle and NU, to be the surprise No. 1 team so far matched the 6-0 start Santo Tomas icons Rhea Dimaculangan and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas in Season 73 with a 25-22, 25-20, 26-24 win over the University of the Philippines last Wednesday.

Dimaculangan and company won the school’s last UAAP title the season before and the Golden Tigresses have their sights set on that bigger goal down the stretch, more than just a stellar elimination round start.

“Nandito na kami pero hindi kami titigil kasi ang haba pa ng liga eh. One game at a time ang preparation namin,” said coach Kungfu Reyes on his young, hungry pack led by super rookie Angeline Poyos.

Watching closely on UST’s back are the streaking La Salle and NU, now in catch-up mode after taking turns at the UAAP thrones in the last two seasons. The Lady Bulldogs won Season 84 via a 16-0 sweep as the Lady Spikers exacted vengeance in Season 85 led by back-to-back UAAP Rookie-MVPs in NU's Bella Belen and La Salle's Angel Canino.

Slowly but surely, both are in hot runs — three straight wins for La Salle and five in a row for NU — with only one team keeping that spree to maintain within striking distance from Santo Tomas for a possible revenge in the second round.

“Talagang nagstep-up ‘yung NU. Medyo nagising sila sa unang pagkatalo nil so nakikita na natin ‘yung pagtaas ng game nila. Kailangang paghandaan. Pagtutuunan namin ng pansin hindi kung paano sila natalo sa UST kundi kung paano sila nakapanhik,” said La Salle assistant Noel Orcullo.

“La Salle is the champion team so alam namin na hindi siya magiging madali,” answered Belen.