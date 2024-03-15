^

Sports

Gibbons reaffirms Pacquiao vs Benn fight talks

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 2:19pm
Gibbons reaffirms Pacquiao vs Benn fight talks
Manny Pacquiao poses with British boxer Connor Benn. Also in the photo is MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons and British promoter Eddie Hearn.

MANILA, Philippines -- Negotiations between the camp of Manny Pacquiao and undefeated British boxer Connor Benn went "from zero to 100", the Filipino boxing legend's adviser Sean Gibbons admitted, with a fight possibly happening later this year.

Gibbons, the president of MP promotions, said that even His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, "loves the fight and can make it happen" in Saudi.

Pacquiao and Benn earlier crossed paths at the fight of Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou and they were seemingly teased by members of the media.

"They are both there at the weigh-in [of the and you had Derek Chisora joking with them saying ‘why don’t you guys’ fight’ and then Ariel Helwani was there and said ‘are we going to get a fight, how close is it and let’s have a face off’. We weren’t even negotiating but we are now and it went from zero to 100 and now we are certainly negotiating," Gibbons said in a Q&A statement made available by nordicbet.com.

"We were there just as guests but all of sudden you saw this interest and buzz around the fight," he added.

Currently, there have been preliminary talks, the official said, which could "go very quickly."

"There is no issues with the fighters, they are ready and want to fight. It can get done now," he bared.

"When you have Eddie Hearn, Conor Benn and Manny Pacquiao on board and want the fight, with rivals to idols being the name of the fight like Eddie and Conor said."

Pacquiao announced his retirement from boxing back in 2021 ahead of the 2022 national elections.

Last year, he fought South Korean martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition.
He will be facing Muay Thai superstar Buakaw Banchamek this April for another exhibition match.

Gibbons bared that the fight may be coming soon.

"In a perfect world, June or September but we won’t be able to choose the date. Let me rephrase, June would be the best time as both guys are ready, Manny has enough time to sharpen up and Conor is always training so that would be the date," Gibbons said.

"Let’s do it at welterweight for the WBC Diamond title, a belt Manny won 14 years ago when Conor was like 13 years old or younger."

vuukle comment

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unbeaten Tigresses brace for adjustment by opposing teams

Unbeaten Tigresses brace for adjustment by opposing teams

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The UST Golden Tigresses are wary of complacency after an undefeated start in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tour...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Sports, Capital1 win

Smart Sports, Capital1 win

1 day ago
The Smart Sports Scribes exacted sweet revenge against the Say Chiz Smileys while the Capital1 Solar Boys got back on the...
Sports
fbtw
Navarro shocks Sabalenka; Gauff, Medvedev advance

Navarro shocks Sabalenka; Gauff, Medvedev advance

15 hours ago
American Emma Navarro shocked Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka to reach the Indian Wells ATP-WTA Masters quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Tuazon, Perez champs in HERO Golf Cup

Tuazon, Perez champs in HERO Golf Cup

15 hours ago
Jingy Tuazon emerged as overall champion while Ma. Theresa Perez won the ladies championship in the recent seventh HERO Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Cone bares all-out support for Indonesia-bound Brownlee

Cone bares all-out support for Indonesia-bound Brownlee

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone was delighted at the news that naturalized player Justin Brownlee will be playing as an...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tuivasa aims to shift to 'Bam Bam' mode in UFC Fight Night

Tuivasa aims to shift to 'Bam Bam' mode in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Australian mixed martial arts fighter Tai Tuivasa is an uncomplicated man. His brawling Hulk Smash tactics have made him fearsome...
Sports
fbtw
Genshin Impact, Discovery Channel collaborate in nature-focused effort

Genshin Impact, Discovery Channel collaborate in nature-focused effort

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Popular open-world adventure game Genshin Impact has partnered with the Discovery Channel for a series of events hoping...
Sports
fbtw
CEU, Diliman fire off UCAL finals

CEU, Diliman fire off UCAL finals

2 hours ago
Defending champion Centro Escolar University and Diliman College add a new chapter to a brewing rivalry when they clash in...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista, Dilaos banner young cast in I&ntilde;igos Resort netfest&nbsp;

Bautista, Dilaos banner young cast in Iñigos Resort netfest 

2 hours ago
A fresh group of aspiring young talents takes the spotlight, eager and prepared to resume their pursuit of top honors and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with