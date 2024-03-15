Team Secret grouped with tough foes in VCT Pacific Stage 1

MANILA, Philippines – Riot Games has announced more details for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour, VCT Pacific Stage 1, happening from April 6 until May 12, with the top three teams from this stage, advancing to Valorant Masters Shanghai.

In the new tournament format, all 11 teams will be split into two groups, Alpha and Omega. For Stage 1, Alpha teams will be facing off against Omega teams in a single round-robin composed of beat-of-three matches. Only the top three teams from each group will advance to the double elimination bracket Playoffs.

All-Filipino squad Team Secret has been drawn to Group Alpha and will be facing tough opponents in Group Omena with the likes of Paper Rex, last year’s VCT Pacific champion, and South Korea’s DRX which had the longest winning streak in VCT Pacific last year. Other teams in Group Omega are ZETA Division, RRQ, Talon Esports and DetonatioN FocusMe.

Starting Stage 1, teams will now be earning championship points for every match win. The championship point system replaces last year’s last chance qualifiers, which helps a team secure a qualification in Valorant Champions 2024, happening in South Korea this August.

Team Secret will begin their VCT Pacific Stage 1 campaign against South Korea’s DRX on April 6, Saturday, at 7 p.m. (Manila time).