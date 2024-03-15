^

Sports

Team Secret grouped with tough foes in VCT Pacific Stage 1

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 1:26pm
Team Secret grouped with tough foes in VCT Pacific Stage 1

MANILA, Philippines – Riot Games has announced more details for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour, VCT Pacific Stage 1, happening from April 6 until May 12, with the top three teams from this stage, advancing to Valorant Masters Shanghai.

In the new tournament format, all 11 teams will be split into two groups, Alpha and Omega. For Stage 1, Alpha teams will be facing off against Omega teams in a single round-robin composed of beat-of-three matches. Only the top three teams from each group will advance to the double elimination bracket Playoffs.

All-Filipino squad Team Secret has been drawn to Group Alpha and will be facing tough opponents in Group Omena with the likes of Paper Rex, last year’s VCT Pacific champion, and South Korea’s DRX which had the longest winning streak in VCT Pacific last year. Other teams in Group Omega are ZETA Division, RRQ, Talon Esports and DetonatioN FocusMe.

Starting Stage 1, teams will now be earning championship points for every match win. The championship point system replaces last year’s last chance qualifiers, which helps a team secure a qualification in Valorant Champions 2024, happening in South Korea this August.

Team Secret will begin their VCT Pacific Stage 1 campaign against South Korea’s DRX on April 6, Saturday, at 7 p.m. (Manila time).

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unbeaten Tigresses brace for adjustment by opposing teams

Unbeaten Tigresses brace for adjustment by opposing teams

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The UST Golden Tigresses are wary of complacency after an undefeated start in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tour...
Sports
fbtw
Navarro shocks Sabalenka; Gauff, Medvedev advance

Navarro shocks Sabalenka; Gauff, Medvedev advance

13 hours ago
American Emma Navarro shocked Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka to reach the Indian Wells ATP-WTA Masters quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Sports, Capital1 win

Smart Sports, Capital1 win

1 day ago
The Smart Sports Scribes exacted sweet revenge against the Say Chiz Smileys while the Capital1 Solar Boys got back on the...
Sports
fbtw
Tuazon, Perez champs in HERO Golf Cup

Tuazon, Perez champs in HERO Golf Cup

13 hours ago
Jingy Tuazon emerged as overall champion while Ma. Theresa Perez won the ladies championship in the recent seventh HERO Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Scorpions, Dragons dispute UCAL crown

Scorpions, Dragons dispute UCAL crown

13 hours ago
Centro Escolar University enhanced its bid for a first-ever back-to-back championship when it outlasted Lyceum of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bautista, Dilaos banner young cast in I&ntilde;igos Resort netfest&nbsp;

Bautista, Dilaos banner young cast in Iñigos Resort netfest 

1 hour ago
A fresh group of aspiring young talents takes the spotlight, eager and prepared to resume their pursuit of top honors and...
Sports
fbtw
Sisi Rondina, Flying Titans find big fan in Justin Brownlee

Sisi Rondina, Flying Titans find big fan in Justin Brownlee

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Sisi Rondina and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans are used to waves of fans supporting their games in the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs forward Gafford's field goal streak ends at 33

Mavs forward Gafford's field goal streak ends at 33

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The perfect streak of Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford has been snapped.
Sports
fbtw
Cone upbeat on Ginebra&rsquo;s 3-point game

Cone upbeat on Ginebra’s 3-point game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone expressed confidence that the team’s torrential 3-point shooting could be maintained...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with