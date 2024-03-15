Tuivasa aims to shift to 'Bam Bam' mode in UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – Australian mixed martial arts fighter Tai Tuivasa is an uncomplicated man. His brawling Hulk Smash tactics have made him fearsome in the UFC. In fact, “Bam Bam” is his nickname for obvious reasons.

After a sensational knockout of Derrick Lewis in UFC 271, Tuivasa was the toast of the heavyweight division of the UFC. A path of mayhem and destruction was the road the Australian had taken to the top.

Unfortunately, he has not won since. Tuivasa hit a rough patch, losing three straight — two via knockout to Cyril Gane — which began this slide then to a pair of Russians — Sergei Pavlovich and then Alexander Volkov by KO and submission. Tuivasa’s once stellar record has now dropped to 15-6-0, including 8-6 in the UFC.

“I’ve been down this road before,” admitted Tuivasa, referring to that three-match losing streak that bridged 2018-19 in the UFC — to Junior dos Santos, Blagoy Ivanov and Sergei Spivac.

The latter two are former Russian states in Eastern Europe, I remark.

Tai nodded at what was being alluded to — the losses to Pavlovich and Volkov.

The strategy for opponents who take on Tuivasa is to survive that first round where he has done most of his feasting, then wear him down in the second and third rounds.

Tuivasa agreed, “That’s astute,” he said succinctly. “But I don’t think I will get tired. For a man my size — 6’2” and close to 270 pounds — I’ve got good cardio.”

Until he proves otherwise, that is how his opponents think.

Since he has been on a slide previously, he knows he can get out of it. But he too knows that a fourth consecutive loss can be devastating professionally and even confidence-wise.

“Yes, I know,” he simply answered.

Tuivasa, ranked ninth in the heavyweight division, will be facing Polish counterpart Marcin Tybura, who is 24-8-0 and ranked 10th.

At 38 years of age, Tybura knows the funk that Tuivasa is experiencing. After all, he has twice experienced a losing streak in his career, especially in the UFC.

Marcin won his first two UFC matches, then lost the next two. He won a fight, then lost the next two. He won five straight then sandwiched a win between losses to Volkov and Tom Aspinall.

Unlike Tuivasa, time is not on Marcin’s side because he is closer to 40 years of age.

“One last and glorious run” is how the Pole sees it.

Not if Tuivasa has his way.

“I know what I have to do,” he declared. “I just have to go full ‘Bam Bam’ mode on Marcin,” he said.

It is easier said than done.

So much at stake for Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura. Unfortunately, they have to part ways come UFC Fight Night this Sunday, March 17, at the Apex in Las Vegas, where they are the main event.

“Yes, it is massive,” summed up Tuivasa. “Massive.”

UFC Fight Night will be televised live in the Philippines, with the preliminary card getting underway at 4 a.m. and the main card beginning at 7 a.m. It will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as the streaming application Blast TV.