CEU, Diliman fire off UCAL finals

Game Saturday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – CEU vs DC

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion Centro Escolar University and Diliman College add a new chapter to a brewing rivalry when they clash in Game 1 of their best-of-three title series in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 on Saturday, March 16, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The expected shootout begins at 12 p.m. with both teams coming off impressive wins in their knockout semis matches with the Scorpions scoring a 71-64 victory over the Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas Pirates.

The seventh-ranked Blue Dragons, on the other hand, pulled off a 72-65 thriller over No. 3 Olivarez College Sea Lions in a fitting sequel to their stunning quarterfinal series win over No. 2 and twice-to-beat Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas.

The desire to become the league’s first three-time winner will play a big factor in the series.

CEU won the inaugural edition in 2016 before nailing its second title last season via a grand 14-game sweep while the Blue Dragon won two straight titles before the Covid pandemic halted the league.

Out to lead CEU are Daniel Marcelo, Franz Ray Diaz and foreign student-athlete Abdul-Wahab Oluusesi while spearheading Diliman College are Axl Ross Taporco, Robbie Marion Darang and Warren Viallarta.