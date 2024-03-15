Mavs forward Gafford's field goal streak ends at 33

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks dunks the ball in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on March 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

MANILA, Philippines -- The perfect streak of Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford has been snapped.

Gafford’s astonishing mark of making 33 straight field goals came to an end on Friday (Manila time) against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the opening minute of the game, the forward cleaned up a missed layup by Dante Exum.

He then attempted to put it back up, but he missed it as he attempted a shot over the outstretched arms of Chet Holmgren, snapping his hot streak.

With the miss, the 25-year-old came up short of breaking the record of NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, who made 35 straight field goals back in 1967.

Gafford has made all of his field goals in the Mavericks’ five previous games prior to the Thunder contest.

So far, in the second quarter of the game, the 6-foot-10 big man has nine points, five rebounds and a block.

He is currently shooting five of eight from the field, with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, as Dallas trails Oklahoma City, 95-87, heading into the fourth quarter.

