Blue Eagles relish morale-boosting win over Lady Falcons

The Ateneo Blue Eagles won their second game in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament against the Adamson Lady Falcons.

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo’s grind-it-out four-set win over the Adamson Lady Falcons is a big momentum boost for the Lady Eagles, setter Taks Fujimoto said, as they stay within reach of the Final Four.

Ateneo pulled off a massive 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 win over Adamson in their UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball clash on Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles looked poised to sweep the Lady Falcons, but they squandered a 20-12 lead in the third set to allow Adamson to force the fourth set.

In the fourth set, Sobe Buena took matters into her own hands in the closing points to carry the Katipunan-based squad to their second win of the season.

After the game, Fujimoto, who unleashed 15 excellent sets against the Lady Falcons, said that the win is a “boost to ourselves and our teammates, that we have what it takes.”

“We’re not yet done. We still have things to do. We just need to polish our individual and team skills,” the setter told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Yet, I know, Coach Sergio [Veloso’s] system is that we really need to focus on following the system. We just need to trust each and every one,” she added.

For her part, outside hitter Lyann de Guzman said that the win shows that the team is “getting there.”

“Our mindset is to take one game at a time. What I can see in the team is we’re getting there,” de Guzman underscored.

“With the way we are playing, we have a lot left to show. I am confident that the team will be able to hold our ground in the second round,” she added.

De Guzman and Buena had 22 points apiece in the game.

Both teams are holding 2-4 win-loss records, and are inching closer to the fourth spot currently held by the 3-3 FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Buena said that with the upcoming game against FEU on Sunday, the win over the Lady Falcons is “really morale-boosting.”

“We had to work hard for this win. It is really a testament of our hard work and our composure in the end, which is why this game is really important,” she stressed.

“We are really grateful that we won.”

Ateneo will be closing the first round against the Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, 2 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.