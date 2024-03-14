CEU, Diliman seal UCAL title showdown

Daniel Marcelo finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for CEU.

Games Saturday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – CEU vs DC

MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University enhanced its bid for a first-ever back-to-back championship when it outlasted Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, 71-64, to clinch the first finals berth in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 at the Paco Arena in Manila on Thursday.

The reigning champions leaned on an explosive first quarter show to book a return trip to the finals, getting a chance to nail their third title since ruling the league’s inaugural edition in 2016.

A last-gasp triple by Daniel Marcelo capped CEU’s bristling opening quarter assault that put the Scorpions ahead 26-12, giving them enough buffer to weather LPU-B’s persistent rallies in the final half of their one-game semis showdown.

CEU will face fellow two-time champion Diliman College in a best-of-three title series starting Saturday also at the same venue.

In contrast, the Diliman Blue Dragons banked on a huge fourth quarter performance to dispatch the Olivarez College Sea Lions, 72-65, in their own semis duel.

It was also Marcelo who gave CEU its biggest lead of 21, 66-45, with still 5:29 left but the Scorpions relaxed too early, allowing the Pirates of Batangas to cut their once formidable lead down to four points, 68-64, on back-to-back triples by Einstein Ramos and Edward de Chavez.

But time was not on their side as the Scorpions finally dashed their hopes by sinking three of four gift shots in the last 18 seconds.

Marcelo finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists; and Franz Ray Diaz added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Alpha Bah paced the Pirates with 20 points and nine boards.