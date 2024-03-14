^

Sports

Unbeaten Tigresses brace for adjustment by opposing teams

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 14, 2024 | 2:58pm
Unbeaten Tigresses brace for adjustment by opposing teams
The UST Golden Tigresses are now holding a 6-0 record in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses are wary of complacency after an undefeated start in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament.

The Golden Tigresses on Wednesday grinded out a three-set sweep over the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-22, 25-20, 26-24, notching their sixth straight win of the season.

This is UST’s best start since UAAP Season 73, when the team was still led by aces Aiza Maizo and Rhea Dimaculangan. 

One of the leaders of the team, Regina Jurado, said the Tigresses are far from being content with their performance since, the season is still long and a lot could happen. 

"We should not be careless and be content with how we're performing because the teams would be adjusting," Jurado told reporters in Filipino after the game. 

"For sure, we will have a harder time in the second round. But, we will still fight," she added. 

Super rookie Angeline Poyos said that the team could not afford to relax. 

"On our part, we could not be complacent because the season is still long and there is still a second round. We could not relax." 

UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes underscored that the team is not being complacent even if they committed 20 errors compared to UP's 16. 

He stressed that the team is continuously working amidst their strong start to the season. 

"They are not being complacent because they are 6-0. They are working hard every training," Reyes underscored. 

"The fatigue they are feeling is no joke, especially in training, so maybe that's why individually, if they are committing errors, it hurt because they are working hard during training," he added. 

Errors in-game could be tagged to the team's youth, the mentor added, as it is "most likely part of the process." 

UST will try to complete the first round sweep as they face the Adamson Lady Falcons on Saturday, 4 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

