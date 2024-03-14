Singson on brink

DAVAO, Philippines — Mafy Singson moved a step closer to clinching her maiden professional victory at home, unleashing a stunning finish to salvage a 72 and wrest a two-stroke lead over Sarah Ababa after two rounds of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Apo Golf Classic here yesterday.

“This is my home course, so obviously I want to do well,” said Singson. “But then it’s also the home course of a few other players, so I have to keep that in mind as well.”

With just 18 holes separating her from a dream championship, the seasoned national team player underscored the need for patience and a solid performance in the final round.

Ababa dropped to second with a 75 for a 147 while Mikha Fortuna, who won the season-ending Match Play Invitational at The Country Club last November, scored a 76 for third at 149.

Multi-titled Chanelle Avaricio remained at fourth despite a birdie-less 78 but stood way behind Singson at 153.