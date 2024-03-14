Smart Sports, Capital1 win

Smart Sports' Jeremiah Sevilla shoots a jumper as Bong Lozada of Say Chiz defends. Sevilla wound up with 17 points for the victorious Scribes.

MANILA, Philippines — The Smart Sports Scribes exacted sweet revenge against the Say Chiz Smileys while the Capital1 Solar Boys got back on the winning track with a big win over the Strong Group Athletics Press Row Bros to open their second-round campaigns in the 2024 PSA Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium Tuesday.

The Solar Boys, after absorbing their first loss the last time out, vented their ire on the Press Row Bros with an 82-63 win, while the Sports Scribes settled an unfinished business with the Smileys, 67-61, to share the top spot.