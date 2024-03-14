^

Sports

Smart Sports, Capital1 win

The Philippine Star
March 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Smart Sports, Capital1 win
Smart Sports' Jeremiah Sevilla shoots a jumper as Bong Lozada of Say Chiz defends. Sevilla wound up with 17 points for the victorious Scribes.
Angelica Castro / PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The Smart Sports Scribes exacted sweet revenge against the Say Chiz Smileys while the Capital1 Solar Boys got back on the winning track with a big win over the Strong Group Athletics Press Row Bros to open their second-round campaigns in the 2024 PSA Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium Tuesday.

The Solar Boys, after absorbing their first loss the last time out, vented their ire on the Press Row Bros with an 82-63 win, while the Sports Scribes settled an unfinished business with the Smileys, 67-61, to share the top spot.

vuukle comment

CAPITAL1
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

1 day ago
A total of 18 teams will answer the call when Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup unveils its third edition on April 6 at the Alonte...
Sports
fbtw
PSL: Bi&ntilde;an, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

PSL: Biñan, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

1 day ago
Biñan turned on its defensive switch early then held a late uprising from Caloocan before winning, 84-69, to move on...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier thwart bolts

Batang Pier thwart bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
And the underdog’s surge continues in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka survives tough grind

Sabalenka survives tough grind

3 days ago
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka saved four match points and needed four of her own to earn a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

2 days ago
Reigning Grand Slam champions Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz turned in dominating performances to roll into the fourth round...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Singson on brink

Singson on brink

59 minutes ago
Mafy Singson moved a step closer to clinching her maiden professional victory at home, unleashing a stunning finish to salvage...
Sports
fbtw
Murakami-Floro takes command

Murakami-Floro takes command

59 minutes ago
Kazuo Murakami and Renie Floro combined for 84 points while Kenneth Kim and Ronnie Quimbo teamed up for 88 points as they...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Boys rule Pangaea Cup

Blu Boys rule Pangaea Cup

By Joey Villar | 59 minutes ago
The Philippines came through with a sweet sweep in a successful title defense in the men’s super division of the Pangaea...
Sports
fbtw
ALA keeps on punchin&rsquo;

ALA keeps on punchin’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 59 minutes ago
Meeting up with Tony Aldeguer, respected owner of the once-thriving ALA Boxing stable, was a highlight of my visit here for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with