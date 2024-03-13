^

Blackwater's Cariaso rues missed free throws in loss to NLEX

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 9:38pm
Blackwater's Cariaso rues missed free throws in loss to NLEX
Blackwater head coach Jeff Cariaso
MANILA, Philippines -- Costly missed free throws down the stretch spelled doom for the Blackwater Bossing, head coach Jeff Cariaso said, as the team absorbed its first loss in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday.

Blackwater yielded to the NLEX Road Warriors, 103-97.

In the game, the Bossing made just 13 of their 25 free throws in the game, good for 52%.

They were within striking distance in the final minutes, but missed charities by Rey Suerte technically killed the team’s chances.

In the final 2:05, Suerte failed to convert five of his eight free throw attempts.

This, along with big shots by Robert Bolick and Anthony Semerad, gave a huge boost to the Road Warriors.

“You don’t ever want to lose by your free throws. When you lose a close game, that is what we look at first -- the free throws,” Cariaso told reporters after the game.

“The result would have possibly been different if we just made and stuck to our, what, 76% in the free throw line. Today, we were really bad,” he added.

The coach joked that he would make the team shoot free throws for three straight hours.

“It’s one of those things. No one wants to miss free throws, but at the same time, it’s something you have to be good at,” he said.

Aside from the missed free throws, the coach focused on the team’s turnovers and offensive rebounds they gave up.

“The hustle players’ plays, that’s where we lost.”

Cariaso also underscored that Blackwater has no room for error.

“Our margin is very small. That’s why I’m intense, that’s why I talk to the refs kasi we can’t afford for them to miss a call. We can’t afford to miss free throws. We can’t afford to give up offensive rebounds,” he said.

“Because we’re still learning, we’re young, we’re young together, and as we’re growing, those little things are going to hurt us. And true enough tonight, those things hurt us,” he added.

The Bossing will try to get back to the winning column when they face the Terrafirma Dyip on Wednesday, 3 p.m., at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

