Ex-Batang Gilas standout Zain Mahmood commits to UST Tigers

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Batang Gilas big man Zain Mahmood has officially committed to the UST Growling Tigers, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The skilled 6-foot-6 Mahmood will be a big boost for the loaded Espana-based squad starting UAAP Season 87.

In the FIBA Asia 2022 U16 competition, Mahmood averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for Batang Gilas.

In the UAAP Season 86, the Tigers were only able to win two games in 14 contests.

One of the glaring weaknesses of the rebuilding UST was the middle, with Adama Faye playing just two games in the season.

UST recorded the league-worst points allowed of 81.1, rebounds allowed of 47.5 and points in the paint allowed with 32.3.

The Tigers only had 41.5 rebounds per game and 2.6 blocks per game as a team in season 86.

"Mahmood is not just big, he is also skilled. He is a very big addition for our program," UST head coach Pido Jarencio said.

"We know that we had a shortage of bigs last season, so this kid has a big future ahead," he added.

Aside from Mahmood, the Tigers will also have 19-year-old big man Brix Verzosa next season.

The 6-foot-10 center averaged 3.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for the UST Tiger Cubs in the UAAP Season 86 boys basketball tournament.

"This is what the program needs, because we know how difficult it was for us in the interior last season. We are hoping that we can continue to develop these big men," Jarencio added.

The two pivot men will be joining UST's frontline led by Christian Manaytay, Migs Pangilinan, Echo Laure and Gelo Crisostomo.

He is joining fellow UST newcomers Forthsky Padrigao, Ice Dantig, Kyle Paranada, Geremy Robinson, Leland Estacio and Ashon Andrews next season.

They will join the team's holdovers led by Nic Cabanero and Mark Llemit.