PSA Cup: Scribes get back at Smileys; Solar Boys rout Press Row Bros

Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 1:39pm
PSA Cup: Scribes get back at Smileys; Solar Boys rout Press Row Bros
Smart Sports' Jeremiah Sevilla shoots a jumper as Bong Lozada of Say Chiz defends. Sevilla wound up with 17 points for the victorious Scribes.
Angelica Castro / PSA

MANILA, Philippines – The Smart Sports Scribes exacted sweet revenge against the Say Chiz Smileys, while the Capital1 Solar Boys got back on the winning track with a big win over the Strong Group Athletics Press Row Bros to open their respective second round campaigns in the 2024 Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday, March 12.

The Solar Boys, after absorbing their first loss the last time out, vented their ire on the Press Row Bros with an 82-63 win, while the Sports Scribes settled an unfinished business with the Smileys, 67-61, to share the top spot in the tournament that is one of the projects of PSA President Nelson Beltran of the Philippine Star.

In the first game, Capital1 shrugged off a sluggish start and relied on its defense to stay within the striking distance before coming through with offensive spurts to rip the game wide apart.

Spitfire John Bryan Ulanday buried two booming triples on the way to a game-high 23 points apart from logging five rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Christian Jacinto scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the bounce-back win.

Also starring for Capital1 (Team Bonilla) were Aldo Aviñante and Mark Montejo, who finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, and 12 points and 10 rebounds, respectively, for the Capital1 (3-1), which is supported by Mandy and Milka Romero, Bulakan Mayor Vergel Meneses, Uratex and Rebel Sports. 

Eugene Flores’ 23 points of and Diego Dela Paz’s double-double 15 points and 17 rebounds were not enough as victory remained elusive for SGA after four games.

On the other hand, Smart fended off a late fightback from Say Chiz, with Reuben Terrado scoring six crucial points that stopped a 17-5 run from the Smileys, who came within two in the final three minutes, 57-59.

The Sports Scribes also had solid games from AJ Bolando and Jeremiah Sevilla.

Bolando scored a team-high 19 along with seven rebounds and two assists, while Sevilla scored 17 points to go with three assists to help Smart, which is backed by Danny Espiritu and Headstart Sports Academy, improve to a 3-1 record and in tie with Capital1.

Despite the loss, three players from Say Chiz, which fell to a 2-2 record, finished with double figures, with team captain Jonas Terrado’s 21 points and 14 rebounds; Cedelf Tupas with 17 points and nine assists; and Jeric Lopez’s 16 points.

Action will continue next week Tuesday, March 19, in the same venue with Smart and Strong Group Athletics opening the double-header to be followed by the Capital1 Solar Boys against Say Chiz Smileys.

