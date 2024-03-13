Road Warriors wary of red-hot Bossing

MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors are aiming to go into a three-week PBA Philippine Cup break with a win.

Standing in their way, however, are the red-hot Blackwater Bossing, who are a victory away from tying their franchise-best 4-0 start that they reached back in 2018.

The two will clash on Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

A win over the Bossing will be very important, NLEX head coach Frankie Lim said, as they start to face the PBA Philippine Cup contenders starting next month.

“They (Blackwater) do not have a loss yet so it is a big challenge for us, and they also have an improved lineup. So me and my coaches have to work on that,” Lim told reporters after their big 115-93 win over the Converge FiberXers over the weekend.

“After that, we’re gonna have a three-week break and after the break, we’ll be playing the big teams and that would include TNT in Ilocos, Candon and the San Miguel teams,” he added.

The retooled Blackwater team that now has James Yap and Rey Nambatac, including young guns Troy Rosario, RK Ilagan, Christian David and Tyrus Hill, are currently on top of the standings.

The squad earlier won by three against the Meralco Bolts, by 11 against the TNT Tropang Giga, and by 12 against Converge.

“It is good to have great momentum going to [that schedule] and I think a win against Blackwater will help us do that,” Lim said.

“Of course, after the Blackwater game, it is better to have a win because you are happy for the next three weeks. If we lost, we will be thinking for three weeks why we lost,” the coach stressed.

“So, again, we’ll work on that and we’ll see what we can do.”

After the break, NLEX will face the Magnolia Hotshots next on April 6.

A week after, they will be battling against the TNT Tropang Giga, and then the Phoenix Fuel Masters on April 20.

On April 28, the Road Warriors will take on the defending champions San Miguel Beermen.

They will continue to bank on the offensive prowess of star Robert Bolick, who just came off a career game against Converge.