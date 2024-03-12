Golden Tigresses stake perfect record vs winless Maroons

Angeline Poyos (No. 17), who torched Ateneo with a career-best 26 points, has been at the forefront of UST’s revelation campaign this season despite parading a young core following the graduation of its seasoned core led by Eya Laure.

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. – UST vs UP (men)

12 p.m. – ADMU vs AdU (men)

2 p.m. – UST vs UP (women)

4 p.m. – ADMU vs AdU (women)

MANILA, Philippines – Opposites collide as unbeaten University Santo Tomas takes on the winless University of the Philippines nearing the homestretch of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament first round Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Having their best start in 12 seasons, the Golden Tigresses (5-0) try to zero in on a first-round sweep while the Fighting Maroons shoot for a breakthrough in an interesting tiff at 2 p.m.

Adamson, at No. 5 so far with a 2-3 slate, looks to stay in the Final Four race against the skidding Ateneo (1-4) at 4 p.m. Their men’s counterparts also clash at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

After UP, the Golden Tigresses have Adamson as their final assignment for the first round but there’s no looking ahead for them in a bid to shrug off complacency after an astounding campaign so far.

“We need consistency. Ang focus namin is ‘wag magpa-kampante at ‘wag mag-relax kasi malayo at mahaba pa ang liga. Alam kong mas marami pa kaming maipapakita,” said super rookie Angeline Poyos.

“One point at a time, one game at a time, ‘yun ang mindset namin.”

Poyos, who torched Ateneo with a career-best 26 points, has been at the forefront of UST’s revelation campaign this season despite parading a young core following the graduation of its seasoned core led by Eya Laure.

Part of the Golden Tigresses’ stellar run so far featured a sweep of National University and a five-setter comeback win over reigning champion La Salle.

La Salle and National took turns ruling the UAAP in the past two seasons only to find themselves playing catch-up volleyball behind Santo Tomas this season at joint second spots with similar 5-1 records.

And Santo Tomas, with the solid coverage from spikers Regina Jurado and Jonna Perdido as well as setter Cassie Carballo and reigning Best Libero Bernadett Pepito, has no plans of surrendering the driver’s seat anytime soon.

That’s despite the expected strong resistance from the Fighting Maroons in a bid to finally score a maiden win under the tutelage of new program director and head coach Oliver Almadro, formerly with Ateneo.