Diliman trounces PCU-Dasmarinas to complete UCAL Final 4

Philstar.com
March 11, 2024 | 3:21pm
Diliman trounces PCU-Dasmarinas to complete UCAL Final 4
Robbie Darang of Diliman College registered rare triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
UCAL

Games Thursday
(Paco Arena)
12 p.m. – CEU vs LPU-B
2 p.m. – DC vs OC

MANILA, Philippines – Former two-time champion Diliman College completed the semis cast of the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 with an 80-73 win over No. 2 seed Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas in the rubber match of their quarterfinal series on Monday, March 11, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Blue Dragons, who finished seventh in the elims, rode the hot hands of Axl Ross Taporco and the razzle-dazzle performance of Robbie Marion Darang to dismantle PCU-D’s two-game advantage and secure the right to face No. 3 Olivarez College in the Final Four which is a knockout affair.

Top seed and defending champion Centro Escolar University faces Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas in the other semis pairing on Thursday in the event also presented by Angel’s Pizza.

Taporco, who also starred in the team’s 83-81 win last Thursday that forced the knockout match, buried six 3-points shots to finish with 26 points apart from logging 7 boards and 2 assists in almost 30 minutes of action.

But it was Darang who shone brightest as he produced a rare triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Like in the opening game of their series that was marred by a near free-for-all, the game was also hotly contested with the Blue Dragons finally pulled away early in the payoff period, thanks to Darang, who drained back-to-back treys to spark a mini run that gave them their first sizable lead, 64-53.

John Bernard Parista had his own share of glory as he produce nine points, including a triple that repulsed PCU’s comeback bid.

Ram Mesqueriola paced the Dolphins with 20 points and three boards.

