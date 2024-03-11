^

Sports

PGT golf tourney begins at Apo with pros ready for showdown

Philstar.com
March 11, 2024 | 9:50am
PGT golf tourney begins at Apo with pros ready for showdown
Reigning titlist Jhonnel Ababa
Pilipinas Golf

DAVAO – The much-anticipated Philippine Golf Tour kicks off at the challenging Apo Golf and Country Club Tuesday, March 12, promising a rousing showdown as former champions, seasoned campaigners and emerging talents vie for supremacy in the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic here.

The P2.5-million tournament boasts an impressive roster, including past Order of Merit winners Tony Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla, Jobim Carlos, Elmer Salvador and Jay Bayron, and reigning titlist Jhonnel Ababa, and recent PGT Q-School graduates.

The Apo layout, renowned for its narrow fairways and undulating greens guarded by water hazards, is set to the test the players’ skills and precision over the next four days.

Local favorites Lascuña, Salvador, Bayron and Ababa, all armed with their knowledge of the course at the foothills of Mt. Apo, are eager to make an early impact.

Lascuña, the only four-time OOM winner, acknowledges their slight advantage at Apo, which hosted the 1995 Philippine Open, but emphasizes the competition’s intensity with many skilled players and promising young talents, including PGT Q-School topnotcher Aidric Chan.

“We have a slight edge, but there’s a lot of strong players, including the young ones,” said Lascuna, who reigned here when Apo last hosted a PGT event in 2019.

Apo, with its rich history and challenging features, ensures a captivating start to what promises to be another flourishing year for Philippine golf.

Chan, a former Junior World champion, initially eyed the Asian Development Tour debut in Vietnam, also slated this week, but chose to join the PGT, highlighting the allure of facing the country’s top guns in the circuit put up by ICTSI.

Other formidable contenders include last year’s leg winners Ira Alido, Rupert Zaragosa and Reymon Jaraula with golf legend Frankie Miñoza adding prestige to the 72-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and supported by PGTI official apparel, Kampfortis Golf.

The field also features notable names such as Guido van der Valk, Dino Villanueva, Michael Bibat, Marvin Dumandan, Albin Engino, Korean Hyun Ho Rho, Nilo Salahog, Mars Pucay, Gerald Rosales and Dan Cruz.

Q-School graduates are also expected to stir up play with talents like Kuresh Samanodi, Kristoffer Arevalo, Randy Garalde, Joseph Labajo, Ramil Bisera, Ryan Monsalve, Ivan Monsalve, Jelbert Gamolo, Brent Sumampong, Josh Jorge, Jonas Magcalayo, Leandro Bagtas and Lanz Uy ready to make their mark.

International flair is added by Koreans Min Hyeok Yu, Gwon Minwook, Kang Chon Koo and Tae Won Kim, Japanese Toru Nakajima, Koji Inoue, Kei Matsuoka, Daiya Suzuki and Ozeki Kakeru, and Drew Proctor and Collin Wheeler of the US, promising a fierce competition in all four days.

The Apo Classic serves as the first of two legs in Davao, followed by the ICTSI Palos Verdes Championship from March 19-22 at the Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batang Pier thwart bolts

Batang Pier thwart bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
And the underdog’s surge continues in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs disarm Lady Warriors

Lady Bulldogs disarm Lady Warriors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The Lady Bulldogs cannot be stopped.
Sports
fbtw
Red Boosters take EASL bronze

Red Boosters take EASL bronze

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
No Rhenz Abando, no problem.
Sports
fbtw
Pinay fencer making waves in US NCAA

Pinay fencer making waves in US NCAA

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan continued to make progress in the US NCAA, gearing up for a chance to realize her Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas gain crack at first crown

Junior Altas gain crack at first crown

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Jan Roluna was a surprise package and unlikely hero as Perpetual Help downed Mapua, 96-91, to book a breakthrough finals appearance...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lillard, Antetokounmpo shine as Bucks hold off Clippers

Lillard, Antetokounmpo shine as Bucks hold off Clippers

2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks, fueled by 35 points from Damian Lillard and 34 from Giannis Antetokounmpo, snapped their two-game California...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines T-Wolves center Gobert $100,000 for payoff gesture

NBA fines T-Wolves center Gobert $100,000 for payoff gesture

2 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 by the NBA on Sunday (Monday Manila time) for criticizing officiating...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka survives tough grind

Sabalenka survives tough grind

11 hours ago
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka saved four match points and needed four of her own to earn a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6...
Sports
fbtw
Go, Singson mark pro debut at LPGT Apo

Go, Singson mark pro debut at LPGT Apo

11 hours ago
Former national team standouts Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson take the eagerly anticipated plunge into the professional ranks,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with