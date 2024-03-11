^

LPGT golf tilt tipped for fiery start

Philstar.com
March 11, 2024 | 9:41am
LPGT golf tilt tipped for fiery start
Daniella Uy (left) and Florence Bisera
Pilipinas Golf

DAVAO – The new Ladies Philippine Golf Tour season unfolds Tuesday, March 12, here with a scramble of a start and a wild finish seen in the P1-million ICTSI Apo Golf Classic at the Apo Golf and Country Club here.

The 21-player field braces for fierce competition not only for top honors but also for the distinction of becoming the first Apo leg winner. The quaint championship layout hosts an LPGT leg for the first time since 2013, following last year’s tournaments at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon and South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates in Catalunan Pequeno, also in Davao.

With notable players like Daniella Uy and Florence Bisera, last year’s winners at Del Monte and South Pacific, respectively, marked for attention, the next three days promise intense action.

Top contenders, including Harmie Constantino and Chihiro Ikeda, are also poised to engage in a spirited duel of shotmaking and course management on the tight, challenging layout.

But the title chase is not just a showcase of skill but also a test of nerves, strategy and determination, especially if the competition heads to a nail-biting finish.

Multi-titled Chanelle Avaricio, meanwhile, adds to the competitive field, eager to display the improvements gained from playing on the Epson Tour last year.

Mikha Fortuna, on the other hand, aims to open the season strong, seeking to replicate her emphatic victory in last year’s Match Play Invitational at The Country Club.

Debuting pros Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson, armed with extensive experience representing the country in various international competitions, including the SEA Games, the Asian Games and the World Amateurs, are likewise set to create an early impact.

Young talents such as Velinda Castil, Laurea Duque and Annika Cedo are also eager and ready to prove their mettle, along with other hopefuls like Miya Legaspi, Marvi Monsalve, Sarah Ababa, Pamela Mariano, Gretchen Villacencio, Kristine Fleetwood, Rev Alcantara, Apple Fudolin, Lucy Landicho and Eva Miñoza.

Organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. with support from Kampfortis Golf, the official PGTI apparel, the LPGT will proceed to the ICTSI Palos Verdes Championship on March 19-22 at the Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club, also in Davao. Action will then shift to Cavinti, Laguna for the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship on April 9-12.

Recommended
