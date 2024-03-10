^

Sports

Filipina golf aces way off in Singapore Open; Jaehee triumphs

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 5:19pm
Dottie Ardina of the plays her shot Philippines on the ninth hole during the fifth round of LPGA Q-School at Magnolia Grove Golf Course on December 05, 2023 in Mobile, Alabama.
Alex Slitz / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina turned in her best round in four days, a 71, but just good enough to net her a joint-50th finish as erstwhile Filipina contender amateur Rianne Malixi carded a 74 and wound up tied at 60th in the Singapore Women’s Open Sunday.

Kim Jaehee pounced on erstwhile leader amateur Soomin Oh’s early struggle with a blazing start to overhaul a three-shot deficit then sustained her assault of the Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course to close out with a solid 66 and snare the crown by one over fellow Korean Shinsil Bang.

Jaehee pulled to within one early as Oh bogeyed two of the first three holes then drew level at 14-under total with three consecutive birdies from No. 4 against Oh’s two birdies. They remained tied until the former pulled ahead with birdies on Nos. 13 and 14.

Oh fought back with a birdie on No. 15 but cracked under pressure and bogeyed the 17th, enabling Jaehee to clinch the victory with a 32-34 and a four-day total of 17-under 271.

First round leader Bang also finished with a bogey-free card, but fell short of a playoff bid, settling for second at 272 after a 67. Oh claimed third spot with a 273 after a 71.

Ardina, meanwhile, hit three birdies against two bogeys, including one on the last hole, preventing her from posting a higher finish with a one-under card. The ICTSI-backed LPGA and Epson Tour campaigner wound up with a 288, 17 shots behind Kim, that included a 73 and a pair of 72s.

Malixi, who showed promise with earlier rounds of 68 and 69, tumbled to joint 48th after a third round 78. She shot two birdies against a bogey at the front but made two bogeys and a double bogey against a bogey in the last seven holes for a 74.

She ended up at tied 60th at 290.

Samantha Bruce also skied to an 83 after 71-73-74 and finished 68th with a 301.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
