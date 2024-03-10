No 'star players' for streaking Lady Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Lady Bulldogs are banking on the contributions of the whole team as momentum slowly shifts to last year’s runners-up after taking their fifth win in a row in UAAP Season 86.

Bagging nothing but wins after their opening day loss to the UST Golden Tigresses, NU star hitter Bella Belen said every single member of the team will be relied on for every win.

True enough, in their three-set demolition of the UE Lady Warriors on Sunday, NU head coach Norman Miguel was able to shuffle his players to give everyone minutes on the floor.

The players repaid his trust with all but the two liberos scoring in the dominant win.

“We’re really happy kasi nakita namin na lahat is kayang magcontribute sa team and yung team naman namin is we’re not building a star player kasi talaga,” said the former UAAP MVP.

“Gusto namin lahat kami paangat, gusto namin walang naiiwan,” she added.

Though Belen remains one of the go-to scorers for NU, she’s also shifted some of her energy for contributing on the other end. Just as she expects the team to be all-around in contributing for points, she also wants to play her part on defense.

In the past couple of games, Belen has been a great pillar of defense with her excellent digs and receives.

Knowing that her team doesn’t just need her to score, but also everything in between, Belen says she’s been working extra hard to play her other roles.

“Kasi sa training pa lang, ang naka-mindset talaga sa akin, dapat yung depensa namin is maganda. So for me, para mapaganda yun, ipakita ko sa team ko na kaya naman namin, na kaya ng bawat isa samin na dumepensa nang maganda, na maging consistent,” she said.

Now at 5-1 and in the top half of the standings, Belen and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs brace for their toughest challenge this season, as they face defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers on Saturday, March 16, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.