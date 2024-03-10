^

Sports

No 'star players' for streaking Lady Bulldogs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 4:42pm
No 'star players' for streaking Lady Bulldogs
Bella Belen in action for NU.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The National University Lady Bulldogs are banking on the contributions of the whole team as momentum slowly shifts to last year’s runners-up after taking their fifth win in a row in UAAP Season 86.

Bagging nothing but wins after their opening day loss to the UST Golden Tigresses, NU star hitter Bella Belen said every single member of the team will be relied on for every win.

True enough, in their three-set demolition of the UE Lady Warriors on Sunday, NU head coach Norman Miguel was able to shuffle his players to give everyone minutes on the floor. 

The players repaid his trust with all but the two liberos scoring in the dominant win.

“We’re really happy kasi nakita namin na lahat is kayang magcontribute sa team and yung team naman namin is we’re not building a star player kasi talaga,” said the former UAAP MVP. 

“Gusto namin lahat kami paangat, gusto namin walang naiiwan,” she added.

Though Belen remains one of the go-to scorers for NU, she’s also shifted some of her energy for contributing on the other end. Just as she expects the team to be all-around in contributing for points, she also wants to play her part on defense.

In the past couple of games, Belen has been a great pillar of defense with her excellent digs and receives.

Knowing that her team doesn’t just need her to score, but also everything in between, Belen says she’s been working extra hard to play her other roles.

“Kasi sa training pa lang, ang naka-mindset talaga sa akin, dapat yung depensa namin is maganda. So for me, para mapaganda yun, ipakita ko sa team ko na kaya naman namin, na kaya ng bawat isa samin na dumepensa nang maganda, na maging consistent,” she said.

Now at 5-1 and in the top half of the standings, Belen and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs brace for their toughest challenge this season, as they face defending champions DLSU Lady Spikers on Saturday, March 16, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The Big J

The Big J

By Lito A. Tacujan | 1 day ago
Love him or leave him.
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual, Letran favored

Perpetual, Letran favored

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help and Letran try to arrange an interesting title clash while Mapua and San Sebastian set out to...
Sports
fbtw
'Fantastic 4' last Filipino boxers standing in Olympic qualifier

'Fantastic 4' last Filipino boxers standing in Olympic qualifier

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
From 10 brave souls, the Philippines’ Olympic boxing hopes now rest on the last Filipinos standing — Nesthy Petecio,...
Sports
fbtw
Bolick fires career-high 46 points as Road Warriors disconnect FiberXers

Bolick fires career-high 46 points as Road Warriors disconnect FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Robert Bolick tallied a new career-high 46 points and towed the NLEX Road Warriors to back-to-back wins in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
De Guzman bags title in Malaysia

De Guzman bags title in Malaysia

19 hours ago
Lucas de Guzman did it again.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Roluna surprises for Junior Altas in historic finals NCAA berth-clinching win

Roluna surprises for Junior Altas in historic finals NCAA berth-clinching win

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help hatched a massive surprise in unlikely hero Jan Roluna as it downed Mapua, 96-91, on Sunday and...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Warriors for 5th straight win

Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Warriors for 5th straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs blasted the plummeting University of the East Lady Red Warriors, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16,...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP men's volley: Green Spikers, Bulldogs continue to roll

UAAP men's volley: Green Spikers, Bulldogs continue to roll

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The La Salle Green Spikers and the National University Bulldogs continued their hot streaks and made quick work of their...
Sports
fbtw
Southwoods Invitational to stake cars for aces

Southwoods Invitational to stake cars for aces

6 hours ago
Two brand new cars, an Alaska cruise for two, and an array of premium prizes will be up for grabs as hole-in-one prizes in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with