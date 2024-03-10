^

Sports

Roluna surprises for Junior Altas in historic finals NCAA berth-clinching win

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 4:28pm
Roluna surprises for Junior Altas in historic finals NCAA berth-clinching win
Perpetual Help's Jan Roluna (26) unleashed a double-double effort of 22 points and 11 rebounds.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Perpetual Help hatched a massive surprise in unlikely hero Jan Roluna as it downed Mapua, 96-91, on Sunday and claimed a breakthrough finals appearance in NCAA Season 99 junior basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Roluna, who saw action in just three games and averaged a little over four points and nine minutes in that span, went supernova and unleashed a double-double effort of 22 points and 11 rebounds.

He stepped up the most in the fourth quarter when he uncorked 12 massive points, including five — a three-point play and two dagger free throws — of the Junior Altas last six points that sealed them a place in the best-of-three finals unfolding Saturday.

There, the Dr. Antonio Tamayo-owned school will have a chance to set a date with destiny and accomplish what it has failed to do since joining the grand old league in 1984 — win it all.

Whatever happens, UPHSD has already achieved a milestone by making it this far as it surpassed its previous best — a third-place finish 14 years ago under coach and now current league commissioner Tonichi Pujante and headed by former standouts Gelo Alolino and Axel Inigo.

But UPHSD coach Johp Cleopas knows the job isn’t done.

“Hindi pa tapos ang laban,” said an emotional Cleopas, who turned a squad that finished sixth the season before to potentially a team of destiny.

Also stepping up big were Lebron Jhames Daep, who was kingly on this one with 22 points, six boards, three assists and two blocks, and team captain Amiel Acidpo, who had 20 points, six caroms and five dimes.

Standing in the way of UPHSD’s dream title bid is one of either Letran, the reigning titlist, and San Sebastian, which were contesting the last finals seat at press time.

The scores:
First Game
UPHSD 96 -- Daep 22, Roluna 22, Acido 20, Gojo Cruz 11, Borja 8, Diaz 5, Pagulayan 5, Asuncion 3, Callangan 0, Wayne Valencia 0, Cristino 0, Ayon 0
Mapua 91 -- Salvador 26, Mangubat 23, Duque 14, Valina 9, Rodriguez 6, Masiglat 4, Coronel 3, Palis 2, Mulingtapang 2, Malaga 2, Mananquil 0, Go 0, Bagro 0
Quarterscores: 26-19; 46-45; 67-66; 96-91

vuukle comment

JUNIORS BASKETBALL

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The Big J

The Big J

By Lito A. Tacujan | 1 day ago
Love him or leave him.
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual, Letran favored

Perpetual, Letran favored

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help and Letran try to arrange an interesting title clash while Mapua and San Sebastian set out to...
Sports
fbtw
Yoyong owes a lot to PBA

Yoyong owes a lot to PBA

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Former Pasig vice mayor and councilor Yoyong Martirez said yesterday he’ll always be grateful to the PBA for securing...
Sports
fbtw
Bolick fires career-high 46 points as Road Warriors disconnect FiberXers

Bolick fires career-high 46 points as Road Warriors disconnect FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Robert Bolick tallied a new career-high 46 points and towed the NLEX Road Warriors to back-to-back wins in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo pockets bronze

Yulo pockets bronze

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Carlos Yulo made sure he won’t go home empty handed as he snatched a bronze medal in the men’s floor exercise...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Southwoods Invitational to stake cars for aces

Southwoods Invitational to stake cars for aces

4 hours ago
Two brand new cars, an Alaska cruise for two, and an array of premium prizes will be up for grabs as hole-in-one prizes in...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic makes NBA triple-double history as Mavs down Pistons

Doncic makes NBA triple-double history as Mavs down Pistons

5 hours ago
Dallas star Luka Doncic grabbed a slice of NBA history on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) becoming the first player to post...
Sports
fbtw
Amid hot stretch, UST ace rookie Poyos keeps eyes on the prize

Amid hot stretch, UST ace rookie Poyos keeps eyes on the prize

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
UST star rookie Angge Poyos isn’t getting ahead of herself as she’s consistently strung together big games for...
Sports
fbtw
TNT's Galinato grinds way to career game

TNT's Galinato grinds way to career game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Countless extra hours spent on training has finally paid off for rookie Henry Galinato.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with