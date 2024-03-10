Roluna surprises for Junior Altas in historic finals NCAA berth-clinching win

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Perpetual Help hatched a massive surprise in unlikely hero Jan Roluna as it downed Mapua, 96-91, on Sunday and claimed a breakthrough finals appearance in NCAA Season 99 junior basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Roluna, who saw action in just three games and averaged a little over four points and nine minutes in that span, went supernova and unleashed a double-double effort of 22 points and 11 rebounds.

He stepped up the most in the fourth quarter when he uncorked 12 massive points, including five — a three-point play and two dagger free throws — of the Junior Altas last six points that sealed them a place in the best-of-three finals unfolding Saturday.

There, the Dr. Antonio Tamayo-owned school will have a chance to set a date with destiny and accomplish what it has failed to do since joining the grand old league in 1984 — win it all.

Whatever happens, UPHSD has already achieved a milestone by making it this far as it surpassed its previous best — a third-place finish 14 years ago under coach and now current league commissioner Tonichi Pujante and headed by former standouts Gelo Alolino and Axel Inigo.

But UPHSD coach Johp Cleopas knows the job isn’t done.

“Hindi pa tapos ang laban,” said an emotional Cleopas, who turned a squad that finished sixth the season before to potentially a team of destiny.

Also stepping up big were Lebron Jhames Daep, who was kingly on this one with 22 points, six boards, three assists and two blocks, and team captain Amiel Acidpo, who had 20 points, six caroms and five dimes.

Standing in the way of UPHSD’s dream title bid is one of either Letran, the reigning titlist, and San Sebastian, which were contesting the last finals seat at press time.

The scores:

First Game

UPHSD 96 -- Daep 22, Roluna 22, Acido 20, Gojo Cruz 11, Borja 8, Diaz 5, Pagulayan 5, Asuncion 3, Callangan 0, Wayne Valencia 0, Cristino 0, Ayon 0

Mapua 91 -- Salvador 26, Mangubat 23, Duque 14, Valina 9, Rodriguez 6, Masiglat 4, Coronel 3, Palis 2, Mulingtapang 2, Malaga 2, Mananquil 0, Go 0, Bagro 0

Quarterscores: 26-19; 46-45; 67-66; 96-91