UAAP men's volley: Green Spikers, Bulldogs continue to roll

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 2:26pm
UAAP men's volley: Green Spikers, Bulldogs continue to roll
The La Salle Green Spikers rolled to their fourth straight win against the hapless UP Fighting Maroons
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Spikers and the National University Bulldogs continued their hot streaks and made quick work of their respective opponents in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

La Salle rolled to its fourth straight win and sent the UP Fighting Maroons to their fifth straight loss, 25-23, 25-13, 25-22, Sunday afternoon.

After a momentum-boosting second set, the Green Spikers held a one point lead, 18-17, in the third set.

The Taft-based squad could not break the game wide open like they did in the second set, as UP tried to fight their way to a fourth set.

After a quick point by Angelo Lagando to cut the lead to one, 19-20, Vince Maglinao and Noel Kampton punched in back-to-back conversions to push the lead to three, 22-19.

An off-the-block attack by the Fighting Maroons helped them inch closer, but an attack error by Lagando and an off-speed attack by Kampton towed La Salle to the match point, 24-20.

A service error by Maglinao and a kill by Daniel Nicolas cut the deficit to two, 22-24, but a service error by Lagando ended the game.

Maglinao led La Salle with 14 points.

Kampton and Ronquillo added 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Nath del Pilar chipped in 11.

Jessie Rubin led UP with eight points.

In the first game, the Bulldogs bared their fangs and absolutely obliterated the free-falling UE Red Warriors, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12.

The Bulldog trio of Jade Disquitado, Nico Almendras and Rwenzmel Taguibolos had 16, 14 and 13 points, respectively in the dominating win.

Angelo Reyes led the Red Warriors with 11 points, as NU limited main gun Joshua Pozas to just seven points.

La Salle and NU are now holding 5-1 win-loss records, while UP and UE dropped their fifth and sixth games, respectively.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
