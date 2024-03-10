TNT's Galinato grinds way to career game

MANILA, Philippines -- Countless extra hours spent on training has finally paid off for rookie Henry Galinato.

The 6-foot-6 TNT Tropang Giga big man had a career game in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup on Saturday against the Terrafirma Dyip, scattering 17 points and hauling down 11 rebounds in more than 28 minutes of play.

His scoring was his career-best, while also tying his career-high in rebounds.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes said that the stellar play of Galinato is a “product of the hard work that he puts behind the scenes.”

“And, not even referring to our practice. But before the practice, after practice, during the entire break, [Galinato] didn’t leave right? He was just here. He stayed, he didn’t leave, he didn’t go anywhere because he worked with our strength and conditioning coaches to get his body into shape, get his legs stronger and it continues,” the mentor told reporters after their win.

“We always have gym sessions either before or after practice, and this guy is always there in the gym with me after practice. We do a hard practice and this guy is doing extra work after,” he added.

In the game, the big man, stepping up for the injured Kelly Williams and Poy Erram, made five of his nine field goal attempts.

He also sank seven of his 10 free throw attempts, as he likewise dished out three dimes.

Galinato said that he received a great pep talk from the veteran Williams, that resulted in him getting an “extra boost.”

“The moment I knew Kelly wasn’t gonna play, he came up to me and we had that one-on-one talk. He told me to block everything out, you’re a good player, show it, I have the utmost confidence in you and that gave me that extra boost especially coming from Kelly,” he said of the 2008 PBA Most Valuable Player.

The veterans of the team also told the 27-year-old to grab the opportunity of playing in the All-Filipino conference to show out.

“My vets told me that this is the conference where you show your skills and what you can do, but I’m doing whatever I can to help us win and whatever the coaches need, I’ll do.”

Galinato will be facing a tough matchup against defending champions San Miguel Beermen next on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.