Go, Singson debut as pros in LPGT Apo golf tilt

Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 11:16am
Lois Kaye Go

MANILA, Philippines -- Former national team standouts Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson take the eagerly anticipated plunge into the professional ranks, bolstering the already formidable cast in the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic, which reels off Tuesday, March 12, at the Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

Go, a key member of several gold medal-winning teams, including those in the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games, joins forces with Queen Sirikit Cup and SEAG teammate Singson. Their entry not only promises to challenge the seasoned pros but also fuels their quest for victory in the P1 million tournament that marks the start of the 10-leg LPGT circuit.

While Go seeks her breakthrough victory in the pro tour, Singson, a two-time winner at Splendido Taal in 2022 and at Valley Golf last year, carries the distinction of being a marked player in the 54-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and supported by PGTI’s official outfitter Kampfortis Golf.

The duo, however, faces stiff competition from LPGT mainstays, including reigning Order of Merit winner Daniella Uy and the accomplished trio of Chanelle Avaricio, Harmie Constantino and Chihiro Ikeda.

Mikha Fortuna, who dominated the LPGT Match Play Championship at The Country Club last year for her first pro victory, is also a top contender.

Uy, coming off a three-victory romp late in the previous season, aims to bounce back after a missed cut stint in the Singapore Women’s Open last week; while Constantino, who topped the Luisita leg and winner of the inaugural LPGT Philippine Masters last year, is determined to start the season strong for the needed momentum.

Avaricio, returning to the LPGT after campaigning in the Epson Tour last year, adds another layer of competition. A multiple LPGT leg winner, she is keen on challenging Uy, Constantino, Go and Singson for top honors.

But the homegrown talents, including Florence Bisera, who nailed her maiden win at home at South Pacific last year, and Sarah Ababa, are likely to hold a slight advantage on a challenging course that demands patience off the tee, strategic course management and putting prowess.

Meanwhile, young talents like Laurea Duque, Annika Cedo, Velinda Castil and Rev Alcantara are also ready and eager to compete for top honors, along with Miya Legaspi, Pamela Mariano, Gretchen Villacencio, Kristine Fleetwood, Marvi Monsalve, Eva Miñoza and Lucy Landicho.

